Huawei will unveil the Pura X Max “wide” book-style foldable in China later this month. The device will launch alongside the Huawei Pura 90 and Pura 90 Pro Max models. Ahead of the event, the company has opened pre-orders for all the upcoming products and has teased their designs. The Pura X Max appears to feature a wider form factor than current foldables, putting Huawei ahead of Apple and Samsung in the wide foldable segment.

Huawei Pura X Max Design Revealed, Pre-Orders Open

The company has announced that the Huawei Pura X Max will launch on April 20 in China. The company has also opened pre-orders for the foldable through its official store. The handset is listed in multiple configurations, including 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB Collector's Edition and 16GB+1TB Collector's Edition.

Huawei will offer the Pura X Max in Interstellar Blue, Olive Gold, Phantom Night Black, Vibrant Orange and Zero Degree White (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The company has also revealed the design of the Huawei Pura X Max ahead of its official launch, showing a foldable with a noticeably wider form factor than current models. Unlike most foldables that use tall and narrow displays, this smartphone adopts a broader layout. This approach stands out because it aligns with industry rumours suggesting that Samsung and Apple are also working on wider foldable phones.

Huawei's design makes the Pura X Max resemble a compact tablet when unfolded, which could improve tasks like video viewing, multitasking, and gaming. Early details suggest that the inner display may measure around 7.6 to 7.69-inch, while the outer screen could be about 5.5-inch.

The Huawei Pura X Max features a triple rear camera setup arranged in a horizontal module. It also includes a punch-hole camera on both the inner and outer displays. The frame appears flat, and the hinge design suggests improvements in durability. Huawei has not shared full specifications yet, but reports indicate that the device may use the Kirin 9030 chipset. Pricing and wider availability details remain unconfirmed at this stage.