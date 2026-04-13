Motorola Edge 70 Pro was recently spotted on a certification website, hinting that the handset could be launched in India soon. Now, the smartphone maker has started teasing the launch of a new Motorola handset, which appears to belong to the Motorola Edge 70 Pro series. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming phone is now live on an e-commerce platform, revealing its colour options and design. However, the company has yet to confirm the Motorola Edge 70 Pro moniker. The phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera island. It might also sport a hole punch display for the selfie camera.

Motorola Starts Teasing India Launch of a New Phone

A new dedicated microsite is now live for an upcoming Motorola smartphone, suggesting that the handset will be launched in India soon by the tech firm. The phone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. Moreover, it will be offered in blue, green, and white colour options, featuring “tailored-fabric finish”, “satin-luxe finish”, and marble finish”, respectively.

This is identical to the recently leaked marketing material of the purported Motorola Edge 70 Pro. This suggests that the microsite on Flipkart belongs to the Edge 70 series handset. Moreover, the design of the upcoming Motorola phone also appears to be similar to the one spotted earlier in the computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal the name of the smartphone launching in India. Hence, one should take this information with a pinch of salt.

The URL of the microsite mentions “Moto Coming Soon Apr26”, which could either mean that the tech firm will reveal the name and other details about the soon-to-be-unveiled smartphone on this date or that the purported Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be launched in India on April 26.

However, it could also mean that the handset will launch in April 2026, which means that the launch date for the handset is still unclear. The upcoming Motorola phone is also shown to feature a curved display, a triple rear camera unit, and a hole punch display cutout, which might house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Additionally, a power button and volume controls will be placed on the new Motorola phone's left side. Meanwhile, an unspecified button will also be featured on the handset's right side. More details about the smartphone are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

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