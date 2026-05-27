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NASA Plans Giant Moon Base at Lunar South Pole for Artemis Era

NASA has announced plans for a massive Moon base near the lunar south pole, targeting a semi-permanent human presence by 2032.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 May 2026 20:09 IST
NASA Plans Giant Moon Base at Lunar South Pole for Artemis Era

Photo Credit: NASA

This NASA chart outlines the three major steps of NASA's Moon Base program.

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Highlights
  • Lunar south pole ice could supply water, oxygen, and fuel
  • NASA targets semi-permanent Moon crews by 2032
  • MoonFall drones will scout future Artemis base locations
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NASA has outlined bold plans for building a manned base on the Moon, indeed, one that will span hundreds of miles across. The construction of the Moon Base is expected to commence shortly and continue well into the decade of the 2030s. This announcement was made at a press conference on 26th May. It marks NASA's boldest move yet under the Artemis project, which saw the orbiting of four astronauts around the Moon in April.

Why the South Pole?

As per the reports, what makes the South Pole attractive is its distinctive geography. The permanently shadowed craters contain water ice; scientists believe that ice constitutes about 20% of the material present on the surface in these areas. Such an abundance of ice could readily be harnessed to produce drinking water, oxygen for respiration, and even rocket fuel, thus greatly reducing our dependence upon Earth. The higher crater walls, on the other hand, receive almost continuous sunshine, which is essential for generating electricity by means of solar power.

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Drones, Rovers, and a Road to 2032

The base's large footprint emerged from practical necessity: no single spot satisfies all scientific, habitation, and power requirements simultaneously. Small hopping "MoonFall" drones — launching in 2028 aboard a Firefly Aerospace lander under a $75 million contract — will scout the region and eventually mark the base's perimeter. NASA has also awarded $219 million to AstroLab and $220 million to Lunar Outpost for crewed lunar terrain vehicles, with at least one rover set to reach the surface before the Artemis 4 crewed landing in late 2028. The entire project unfolds in three phases, targeting semi-permanent crew presence on the Moon by 2032.

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Further reading: NASA, Artemis Program, Moon Base, Lunar South Pole, Space Exploration, Artemis 4, MoonFall Drones, Lunar Rovers, Space Technology, Human Spaceflight
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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