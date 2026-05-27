Asus unveiled the ROG Zephyrus Duo GX651 laptop at CES 2026 earlier this year with dual 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR Displays. It is touted as the world's first dual-screen gaming laptop for gaming. Now, a new leak claims that Asus is bringing this dual OLED gaming laptop to the Indian market. The leak also offers hints about the possible pricing of the laptop in India. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651) features an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) GX651 India Launch Timeline, Price

Tipster Yogesh Brar, in collaboration with Smartprix, has leaked details of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) GX651, which will reportedly launch in India soon. The gaming laptop will go on sale in the country by the end of June, according to the report.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) GX651 is available in the US market with a price tag of around $5,500 (roughly Rs. 5,26,000). Considering import duties and taxes, the laptop is expected to be priced at approximately Rs. 5, 30,000 in India. Asus has yet to reveal the launch timeline and price details of the laptop in India.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) GX651 Specifications

The dual-screen Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) GX651 gaming laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro and features two 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR displays with a 3K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop has OLED panels with anti-glare coating and supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display supports touch input and stylus compatibility. The panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1100 nits. It runs on the latest Intel processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU.

Under the hood, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) GX651 has an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 386H. The chipset has an integrated Intel NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU paired with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) GX651 features 64GB LPDDR5x RAM and 2TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It has a 1080p full-HD IR camera that supports Windows Hello facial recognition. It has a Bluetooth wireless keyboard. It has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for connectivity.

Asus has packed a six-speaker unit on this model, featuring two tweeters and four woofers. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo (2026) GX651 has a 90Wh battery and a 250W adapter.