Written and directed by K Navinn Tejas, Paisawala is a Telugu thriller drama film that has finally made it to the digital screens. The plot of the film follows an insane cat-and-mouse game when an INR 10 note, aiming to get the money, goes missing after a tragic accident. Driven by greed and secrets, enormous personalities suddenly embark on a quest to find the note and obtain money. The sequences are worth watching, and the film grabbed a remarkable business at the box office, post its theatrical release.

When and Where to Watch Paisawala

The film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for Rent. However, to buy the film, viewers will require an active subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Paisawala

This Telugu thriller drama centres around a 10-rupee note that is involved in a Hawala transaction. The plot takes an intense turn when the chaos surfaces, after MLA's brother-in-law, who was responsible for transporting the money, meets with a tragic car accident. Post the incident, his wallet and phone went missing. That's when the local gangs and desperate and greedy individuals embark on a quest to find the note. The plot then explores the ultimate chaos as each individual does their best to get their hands on the note. The film offers a perfect blend of entertainment, drama, and thrill, with a strong storyline.

Cast and Crew of Paisawala

This film stars Bejjanki Adhvik in the lead role, followed by supporting cast Mathireddy Srujanakshitha, Pariserla Sridhar, Ansu Ponnachan, and more. The film's music has been composed by Nagesh Gowrish, while Gowtham Vayilada is the cinematographer. M. J. Surya has served as the editor.

Reception of Paisawala

The film was theatrically released on December 12th, 2025, and currently holds an IMDb rating of 9.4/10.