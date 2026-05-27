Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 16 Said to Be in Testing With 185Hz Display, 200 Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

OnePlus 16 Said to Be in Testing With 185Hz Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

At 185Hz, the OnePlus 16 could offer the highest refresh rate of any OnePlus phone to date.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2026 16:32 IST
OnePlus 16 Said to Be in Testing With 185Hz Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

OnePlus 15 was launched in India in November 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 is said to be in testing with a 185Hz display
  • The purported handset is tipped to get a dedicated AI button
  • OnePlus may launch its flagship phone towards the end of the year
Advertisement

Amidst all the uncertainty surrounding OnePlus in recent months, the rumour mill continues to churn out information regarding its upcoming handsets. The OnePlus 16, which is expected to arrive as the brand's next-generation flagship, has surfaced in a fresh leak. According to a tipster, the purported handset is currently being tested with a high-refresh-rate display, ultra-slim bezels, and a new 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is also tipped to feature a dedicated AI button.

OnePlus 16 Display, Camera Details Tipped

In a post on Weibo that has since been deleted (via Gizmochina), by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) wrote about the anticipated upgrades on the purported OnePlus 16. It is tipped to be currently being evaluated with a 185Hz display. While previous reports suggested the phone could arrive with a refresh rate as high as 240Hz, the latest leak points to a slightly lower figure.

VoltOnePlus 16 Discussion
Explore More...

But even at 185Hz, the OnePlus 16 could offer the highest refresh rate of any OnePlus phone to date. For context, the flagship OnePlus 15, along with a handful of newer models, comes with a 165Hz screen.

The tipster also claims that the purported handset will feature ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides. Previous leaks have indicated that it could sport a flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution.

Camera upgrades could be another major highlight, as per the tipster. The OnePlus 16 could feature a 3x periscope telephoto camera equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor. The leak further mentions the inclusion of a dedicated AI button. Details about its functionality, however, remain under wraps.

OnePlus 16 Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus 16 could be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon flagship chipset, which is expected to succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This could be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, featuring clock speeds reaching up to 5GHz.

Its screen could use LTPO and LIPO packaging technologies, helping reduce bezels to around 1mm on all four sides. The handset is also tipped to pack a significantly larger battery than its predecessor, with some reports claiming a capacity touching the 7,000mAh mark.

While an official release date for the OnePlus 16 remains unconfirmed by the company, it could launch in Q4 2026, considering the OnePlus 15 also debuted around the same period.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 features, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus 16 Launch, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

Related Stories

OnePlus 16 Said to Be in Testing With 185Hz Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio's OTT Pass in India Offers Benefits Worth Rs. 1,500 Per Month
  2. This MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Series SoC Will Power the Xiaomi 17T
  3. OnePlus 16 in Testing With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, Claims Tipster
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Render Leak Reveals Familiar Galaxy Design
  5. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro May Arrive With This Camera Upgrade Over the S27 Ultra
  6. Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio With Custom AZ3 Chips Launched in India
  7. Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Could Be Samsung's First Ultra Watch With a BT Model
  8. Honor Magic 9 New Leak Reveals Display, Chipset and Battery Details
  9. Redmi Note 17R Gets One Step Closer to Its Anticipated Release
  10. Lava Bold N2 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Paisawala Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Film Online
  2. OnePlus 16 Said to Be in Testing With 185Hz Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  3. UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Sanctions 18 Entities, Individuals for Overcoming Russian Trade Blockades
  4. Xiaomi 17T Will Launch in India With Dimensity 8500 Series SoC; Key Specifications Confirmed
  5. Roommates Season 1 Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Kannada Comedy Drama Series
  6. Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  7. Drinker Sai Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Telugu Romance Drama Film Online
  8. Honor Magic 9 Said to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery
  9. Lava Bold N2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Teases Design, Availability
  10. Jio OTT Pass Launched in India With Access to 12+ OTT Platforms, Live TV Channels and 30GB Data: Price, Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »