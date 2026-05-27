Amidst all the uncertainty surrounding OnePlus in recent months, the rumour mill continues to churn out information regarding its upcoming handsets. The OnePlus 16, which is expected to arrive as the brand's next-generation flagship, has surfaced in a fresh leak. According to a tipster, the purported handset is currently being tested with a high-refresh-rate display, ultra-slim bezels, and a new 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is also tipped to feature a dedicated AI button.

OnePlus 16 Display, Camera Details Tipped

In a post on Weibo that has since been deleted (via Gizmochina), by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) wrote about the anticipated upgrades on the purported OnePlus 16. It is tipped to be currently being evaluated with a 185Hz display. While previous reports suggested the phone could arrive with a refresh rate as high as 240Hz, the latest leak points to a slightly lower figure.

But even at 185Hz, the OnePlus 16 could offer the highest refresh rate of any OnePlus phone to date. For context, the flagship OnePlus 15, along with a handful of newer models, comes with a 165Hz screen.

The tipster also claims that the purported handset will feature ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides. Previous leaks have indicated that it could sport a flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution.

Camera upgrades could be another major highlight, as per the tipster. The OnePlus 16 could feature a 3x periscope telephoto camera equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor. The leak further mentions the inclusion of a dedicated AI button. Details about its functionality, however, remain under wraps.

OnePlus 16 Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports have suggested that the OnePlus 16 could be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon flagship chipset, which is expected to succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This could be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, featuring clock speeds reaching up to 5GHz.

Its screen could use LTPO and LIPO packaging technologies, helping reduce bezels to around 1mm on all four sides. The handset is also tipped to pack a significantly larger battery than its predecessor, with some reports claiming a capacity touching the 7,000mAh mark.

While an official release date for the OnePlus 16 remains unconfirmed by the company, it could launch in Q4 2026, considering the OnePlus 15 also debuted around the same period.