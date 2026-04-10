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Huawei Pura 90 Pro, Puro 90 Pro Max Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations Confirmed

The Huawei Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max appear to have a similar design.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 19:27 IST
Huawei Pura 90 Pro, Puro 90 Pro Max Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations Confirmed

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max will be available in black, gold, green, orange and purple colourways

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Highlights
  • Huawei Pura 90 Pro series will launch in China on April 20
  • Pre-orders for the Pura 90 Pro and Pro Max are now live
  • Both models will offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage
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Huawei is set to launch the Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max handsets in China later this month. The company has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming smartphone. The RAM and storage configuration options of the models have also been confirmed. Notably, the preceding Huawei Pura 80 series, including Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+, and Pura 80 Ultra variants, was unveiled in China in June 2025.

Huawei Pura 90 Pro Series to Arrive in Four Colour Options

The company has started accepting pre-orders for the Huawei Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max smartphones. The phones will launch in China on April 20 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The Pura 90 Pro will come in Coconut White, Mulberry Black, Orange Soda, and Pink Guava (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is listed in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

huawei pura 90 pro huawei inline Huawei Pura 90 Pro

Huawei Pura 90 Pro will be sold in black, orange, pink and white shades
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

Meanwhile, the Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max will be available in Dawn Gold, Emerald Lake, Obsidian Black, Orange Ocean and Sunset Purple (translated from Chinese) finishes. It will be offered in the same RAM and memory variants as the Pro model.

The design of the Huawei Pura 90 Pro and Pura 90 Pro Max appear to be similar. The triangular camera module features three circular lenses arranged in a pyramid-like formation. Two lenses are arranged vertically, while a larger third lens is positioned centrally beside them. A small flash unit is placed near the top edge of the module.

Huawei is expected to equip the Pura 90 Pro series with the Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, featuring a nine-core setup with a high-performance core, mid-tier cores, and efficiency cores. The phones may run HarmonyOS 6 with refreshed UI elements. They are also said to support HyperSpace Memory technology, expected to enhance multitasking and background app handling.

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Further reading: Huawei Pura 90 Pro, Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max, Huawei Pura 90 Pro Colour Options, Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max Colour Options, Huawei Pura 90 Pro Design, Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max Design, Huawei Pura 90 Pro Series, Huawei Pura 90 Series, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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