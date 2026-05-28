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Sofia the First: Royal Magic Season 1 OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Created by Craig Gerber, Sofia the First: Royal Magic continues the beloved animated franchise with a fresh magical journey. The story revolves around Sofia studying at Charmswell School, where princes and princesses master magical skills and embark on exciting adventures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 May 2026 11:00 IST
Sofia the First: Royal Magic Season 1 OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHostar

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is available to watch on JioHotstar.

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Highlights
  • Sofia discovers her magical powers at Charmswell School
  • Eight magical episodes packed with fun and adventure
  • Streaming now on JioHotstar for kids and families
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Sofia the First: Royal Magic Season 1 is an adventurous animated series that transports kids to a magical world. This summer, you can watch this series on OTT platforms and immerse your children in a realm of fantasy with beautiful and powerful characters. The show was released on Disney+ and is a continuation of the Sofia the First franchise that aired from 2013 to 2018. This season was released on May 25, 2026, on Disney Jr. It features a total of eight episodes, perfect for enjoying a fun time at home.

When and Where to Watch

Sofia the First: Royal Magic is available to watch on JioHotstar, offering all its magical episodes.

Trailer and Plot

Sofia the First: Royal Magic tells the story of Sofia, who enrols at Charmswell School, where her parents have sent her. It is a school that teaches magic to princes and princesses from various places. They pursue their studies and learn different forms of magic. Sofia discovers that she is the most magical princess in the school. She makes new friends and has many adventures there. In the initial episodes, she wins a race and receives a magical visit from Rapunzel. As the series continues, more chapters reveal fun and magic.

Cast and Crew

The series was developed by Craig Gerber. Aerial Winter voices Sofia. The cast also includes Wayne Brady, Tim Gunn, Eric Stonestreet, Sara Ramirez, and Travis Willingham.

Reception

Sofia the First: Royal Magic has received an average rating of around 9.5 on IMDb. It is lively entertainment perfect for children.

Comments

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Further reading: Sofia the First: Royal Magic, IMDb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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