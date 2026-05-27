Xiaomi 17T series is scheduled to be launched in select global markets on Thursday. Meanwhile, the tech giant will unveil the standard model in India early next month. A dedicated microsite for the debut of the handset recently went live in India. Now, the microsite has been updated to reveal more details about the Xiaomi 17T, including its chipset and battery capacity. The Xiaomi 17T will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset. This means that both the Xiaomi 17T series handsets will be powered by MediaTek SoCs, instead of the 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which powers the other models in the Xiaomi 17 lineup.

Xiaomi 17T Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the Xiaomi 17T has been updated to reveal that the handset will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. This particular SoC also powers the Redmi Turbo 5, which is also confirmed to launch in the country soon.

Apart from this, the tech firm has revealed that the Xiaomi 17T will be equipped with a 6,500mAh silicon carbon battery, while offering support for 67W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Moreover, the display is claimed to ship with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, Circadian Friendly, and Intelligent Eye Care certifications. The handset will also sport a hole punch display cutout for the front-facing camera.

This comes shortly after the company announced that the Xiaomi 17T Pro will be powered by the flagship octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The Pro will also pack a 7,000mAh silicon carbon battery. The tech firm claims that its smartphone will deliver up to 9.5 hours of continuous video recording on a single charge.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T are scheduled to be launched globally on May 28. A week after its global debut, the standard Xiaomi 17T model will be unveiled in India, on June 4. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. Moreover, it will feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a telephoto camera on the back, offering up to 5x optical zoom, up to 10x “optical quality” zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom.

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