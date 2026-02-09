The Huawei Pura X was launched in China by the smartphone maker in March 2025, powered by the company's in-house Kirin 9010 chipset, and the handset is backed by a 4,720mAh battery. Recently, leaks regarding the specifications and features of its purported successor started surfacing online. Now, a tipster has leaked the display and chipset of the Huawei Pura X2. The phone is said to be equipped with a telephoto camera on the back. It might also be powered by a Kirin 9000 series chipset. Recently, reports highlighted that Samsung and Apple are also working on producing their own wide folding handsets.

Huawei Pura X2 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Superdimensional (translated from Chinese) claims that the smartphone maker will launch a wide folding handset, dubbed Huawei Pura X2. The upcoming handset is tipped to sport a 7.69-inch WQHD+ foldable display on the inside, while sporting a 5.5-inch cover screen. The Huawei Pura X2 is expected to be powered by Huawei's “upgraded” Kirin 9030 chipset, while also carrying a telephoto camera on the back.

Recently, the leaker claimed (via Gizmochina) that the Huawei Pura X2 will ship with a quad rear camera setup and HarmonyOS 6.1. It is said to be offered in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, 16GB+1TB, 20GB+512GB, and 20GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, the foldable will reportedly be launched in white, orange, green, blue, black, and purple colourways.

The tipster believes (via Huawei Central) that the Huawei Pura X2 will measure about 192mm in length and 120mm in width when unfolded, while measuring about 120mm in length and 96mm in width when folded.

This comes after reports of Samsung and Apple developing their wide folding phones, dubbed Galaxy Wide Fold and iPhone Fold, respectively, surfaced online. However, neither of the tech giant have confirmed the launches of the handsets.

As previously mentioned, the Huawei Pura X was launched in China in March 2025 at a starting price of CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 89,000) for the configuration featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. To recap, it sports a 6.3-inch OLED LTPO 2.0 foldable display on the inside and a 3.5-inch cover display.