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NASA’s MAVEN Detects Rare Solar Wind Effect in Mars Atmosphere

NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft has revealed the first evidence of the Zwan-Wolf effect on Mars, challenging long-standing assumptions about how solar wind interacts with unmagnetized planets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 May 2026 17:11 IST
NASA’s MAVEN Detects Rare Solar Wind Effect in Mars Atmosphere

Photo Credit: LASP

An artistic representation of the Zwan-Wolf effect at Mars, as observed by NASA's MAVEN

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Highlights
  • MAVEN detected the Zwan-Wolf effect during a solar storm
  • Discovery reshapes models of Martian atmospheric loss
  • Similar effects may occur on Venus and Saturn’s moon Titan
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There is no global magnetic field on Mars, a fact which has been an important factor in the way we have understood the stripping away of the planet's atmosphere into space. However, with the help of NASA's MAVEN satellite, recent research shows us that there may be much more about Mars' interaction with the solar wind than we originally expected. This research was derived from old data collected by an inactive satellite from December 2025 onwards.

The Zwan-Wolf Effect: A First on Mars

The study has been published in Nature Communications and describes the first-ever detection of the Zwan-Wolf phenomenon in a planet's atmosphere. It was initially proposed in 1976 and involves an interaction between the solar wind, which consists of charged particles emitted by the Sun, and a magnetic barrier that compresses plasma through a process referred to as a flux tube. The lead author of this research project, Christopher Fowler from West Virginia University, became suspicious about some peculiarities in the analysis of MAVEN magnetic field data during the major solar storm that hit Mars in December 2023.

Broader Horizons for Unshielded Worlds

The Zwan-Wolf effect was long thought to depend on the presence of a powerful global magnetic field that has since been lost by Mars billions of years ago. The finding could mean that the effect is possible not just on unmagnetized objects like Venus and Titan, one of Saturn's moons, which would help extend space weather models of how they interact with planetary atmospheres. Experts say that the effect probably takes place constantly on Mars but typically stays undetectable due to being below threshold levels, with just the storm making it obvious.

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Further reading: Mars, NASA, MAVEN, Solar Wind, Zwan-Wolf Effect, Space Weather, Planetary Science, Mars Atmosphere, Venus, Titan
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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