Xiaomi Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Be in Development With Launch Slated for MWC 2025

Like other tri-fold smartphones, Xiaomi's purported handset is said to have three distinct sections making up a large inner display.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 16:16 IST
Xiaomi Tri-Fold Smartphone Tipped to Be in Development With Launch Slated for MWC 2025

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip are the latest foldable handsets from the company

Highlights
  • A tri-fold smartphone is reported to be in development at Xiaomi
  • It is speculated to be unveiled at MWC 2025 in February
  • Huawei is also said to be developing a similar handset
Xiaomi is said to have become the latest Chinese company to have a tri-fold smartphone in development, according to claims by a tipster on social media. If true, it will join Huawei and Samsung in the growing list of companies that have been reported to be developing a triple foldable smartphone. In recent weeks, Huawei's purported tri-fold smartphone reportedly appeared in various leaks, giving a glimpse at its alleged design and form factor. While little is known about the device, Xiaomi's said handset could debut as early as next year.

Xiaomi Tri-Fold Smartphone

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Smart Pikachu suggested that Xiaomi may be planning to introduce a tri-fold smartphone. Like other tri-fold smartphones, it would have three distinct sections that may be unfolded to unveil a large display on the inside, with similar dimensions to a tablet. When folded, the handset would have a candy bar form factor like other smartphones, albeit with more thickness owing to the three internal screens.

It is also suggested that the handset could make its debut at technology showcases, such as the Mobile World Congress 2025 which is scheduled to take place in February next year. It could become the latest foldable design to be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker, following the launch of its first-ever flip-style smartphone – the Xiaomi Mix Flip – on July 19.

Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone

In comparison to the Xiaomi tri-fold smartphone which we know little about, the purported Huawei handset has already been spotted in the public several times. As the name suggests, it would have to have three screens attached via a dual-hinge system, with two of them folding inwards and the other outwards. The inner display is speculated to be 10 inches in size, with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera located on the left-most screen.

It is reported to be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset, with Kirin 9010 being considered as one of the options. Another report suggests that it could be unveiled as early as September this year.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
