Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G was recently confirmed to launch in India. The company has now revealed an exact launch date as well. Realme had previously only teased the design, but now the company has showcased the full phone. Alongside the design and launch date, a few key features like the chipset and dimension details have also been confirmed alongside availability details. The upcoming smartphone will join the existing Realme Narzo 70 series in the country.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G India Launch, Design

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will launch in India on September 9 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in a press release. It will come with a Motorsport-inspired design. The handset appears in a black shade with a thick, yellow vertical stripe running down the middle of the rear panel. A squircle shaped camera module is placed centrally within the stripe.

The slightly raised rear camera module of the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is seen with three camera units alongside an LED flash panel. Meanwhile, the front of the smartphone is seen with a flat display, slim bezels, and a slightly thicker chin. A centred hole-punch slot towards the top of the screen will house the front camera.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G appears to have the power button and the volume rocker on the right. The top edge of the handset previously appeared with a speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack. An Amazon microsite of the phone has gone live.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Features

The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. The company has said that the handset will measure 7.6mm in thickness and weigh 185g. A promotional image from the company claims that the phone has an AnTuTu score of 7,50,000. No other details about it have been revealed yet. We can expect to learn more about the phone in the days leading up to the launch.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G will likely be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It has been tipped to be offered in green, purple, and yellow shades. The handset is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor.

