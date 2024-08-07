Technology News
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 With 2.8K Dual-Layer OLED Display Debuts Alongside MatePad Air: Price, Specifications

Huawei MatePad Air gets a 12-inch LCD 2.8K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 11:36 IST
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 With 2.8K Dual-Layer OLED Display Debuts Alongside MatePad Air: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad Pro and MatePad Air runs on HarmonyOS 4.2.

Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad Pro and MatePad Air are backed by a 10,100mAh battery
  • They feature dual rear cameras
  • Huawei has not revealed the chipsets of new tablets
Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2024) and MatePad Air (2024) have been launched in China as Huawei's latest Android tablets. Both new models run HarmonyOS 4.2 and feature a 10,100mAh battery. The Huawei MatePad Pro features a 12.2-inch dual-layer OLED display while the MatePad Air gets a 12-inch IPS LCD panel. The latter offers 66W charging while the MatePad Pro has 100W charging support. The Huawei MatePad Air packs up to 12GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage while the Pro can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Huawei MatePad Pro, MatePad Air Price

The Huawei MatePad Pro has a starting price tag of CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the Wi-Fi only variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The price goes up to CNY 8,199 (roughly Rs. 95,000) for the Wi-Fi 16GB +1TB Gold Edition (with keyboard and stylus). It is offered in Black, Gold and White colour options.

Huawei's MatePad Air (2024) comes with a starting price of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the Wi-Fi 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage model. The top-end Wi-Fi 12GB+512GB Soft Light Edition is priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000). It is available in Feather Sand White, Green, Sakura Powder, and Smoke and Ash (translated from Chinese) colour options. Both models are currently up for sale in China and the open sale will begin on August 13.

Huawei MatePad Pro, MatePad Air specifications

The Huawei MatePad Pro and MatePad Air run on HarmonyOS 4.2. The MatePad Pro has a 12.2-inch Dual-layer OLED display with 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) resolution and 274ppi pixel density. The display is claimed to deliver 2,000 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the MatePad Air gets a 12-inch LCD 2.8K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 280ppi pixel density and 1,000nits of peak brightness. Huawei has not revealed the chipsets of new tablets, but the Huawei MatePad Pro model is believed to have a modified version of Kirin 9010 SoC under the hood. The Huawei MatePad Air is available in 8GB, 12GB RAM options and 256GB, 512GB storage options. The Pro is offered in an additional 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant.

Both Huawei MatePad Pro and MatePad Air feature a 13-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera on the rear. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. They support input via Huawei's M-Pencil stylus.

Connectivity options on the Huawei MatePad Pro and MatePad Air include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, gyroscope, gravity sensor and hall sensor. The Huawei MatePad Pro features a fingerprint sensor and compass. You'll also get six stereo speakers on the MatePad Air and four on MatePad Pro.

The Huawei MatePad Pro and MatePad Air are backed by a 10,100mAh battery. The former supports 100W charging, while the latter offers 66W charging.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
