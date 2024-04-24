Technology News
Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G could be priced at RM 1,299 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB RAM variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2024 16:59 IST
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging

Highlights
  • The Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in August
  • It is said to go official on 2 May in Malaysia
  • Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G could debut in blue, silver and orange colours
Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G launch appears imminent as its pricing details, key specifications, and renders have surfaced online. The upcoming phone will arrive as a successor to the Infinix GT 10 Pro and it is expected to go official at the beginning of next month in Malaysia. The Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset under the hood. The gaming-focused handset could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Pricing details, renders, and specifications of the Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G were shared by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz). The renders show similar style elements to last year's Infinix GT 10 Pro with a pentagon-shaped camera module and a rear panel with a transparent effect.

As per the leak, the Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G will be priced at RM 1,299 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is expected to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. The handset is said to go official on May 2 in global markets, starting with Malaysia.

Leaked marketing posters of the Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G suggest an OLED panel with full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They suggest Android 14 operating system and a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC in the upcoming phone. It could be launched in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It could use the Cyber Mecha design of the predecessor and come in blue, silver, and orange colour options.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 in India in August last year. It is offered in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options.

