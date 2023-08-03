Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India on Thursday (August 3) as a dedicated gaming phone from the company owned by Transsion Group. The latest handset has a back panel with a transparent effect, a mini LED light strip, and reflective hardware underneath. The Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a vapour chamber for cooling and bypass charging feature. The Infinix GT 10 Pro sports an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in India, availability

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options and will go on sale starting today via Flipkart.

Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on payments made through ICICI and Kotak bank cards. Flipkart is providing six-month no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,334. The first 5,000 customers to buy the phone will also get some extra gaming accessories with their purchase.

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on Android 13 based XOS 13 and it is confirmed to receive an upgrade to Android 14 along with two years of security update. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Tuv-certified display has a hole punch cutout at the centre and is rated to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCIP colour gamut.

Infinix's gaming handset runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB USF 3.1 of onboard storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using additional unused storage. There's a double-axis linear motor and a 4,319mm square liquid vapour chamber for cooling during intense gaming hours. Further, the handset has a mini LED indicator at the back, next to the camera module, that can be customised for different actions.

For optics, the Infinix GT 10 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel camera sensors. Selfies and video chats are handled by a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Infinix GT 10 Pro include 5G, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/x. It comes with a light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It comes with stereo dual speakers powered by DTS audio technology and Hi-Res audio certification.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix GT 10 Pro with support for 45W fast charging support. It comes with the company's in-house bypass charging mode that is claimed to minimise overheating by up to 7 degrees Celsius during gaming sessions.

