Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro With Dimensity 8050 SoC, 108 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix GT 10 Pro With Dimensity 8050 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix GT 10 Pro with support for 45W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 August 2023 12:20 IST
Infinix GT 10 Pro With Dimensity 8050 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 10 Pro comes in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on Android 13 based XOS 13
  • It comes with stereo dual speakers
  • Infinix GT 10 Pro has a triple rear camera unit

Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India on Thursday (August 3) as a dedicated gaming phone from the company owned by Transsion Group. The latest handset has a back panel with a transparent effect, a mini LED light strip, and reflective hardware underneath. The Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a vapour chamber for cooling and bypass charging feature. The Infinix GT 10 Pro sports an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Infinix GT 10 Pro price in India, availability

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes in Cyber Black and Mirage Silver colour options and will go on sale starting today via Flipkart.

Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on payments made through ICICI and Kotak bank cards. Flipkart is providing six-month no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,334. The first 5,000 customers to buy the phone will also get some extra gaming accessories with their purchase. 

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 10 Pro runs on Android 13 based XOS 13 and it is confirmed to receive an upgrade to Android 14 along with two years of security update. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The Tuv-certified display has a hole punch cutout at the centre and is rated to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCIP colour gamut.

Infinix's gaming handset runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB USF 3.1 of onboard storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using additional unused storage. There's a double-axis linear motor and a 4,319mm square liquid vapour chamber for cooling during intense gaming hours. Further, the handset has a mini LED indicator at the back, next to the camera module, that can be customised for different actions.

For optics, the Infinix GT 10 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel camera sensors. Selfies and video chats are handled by a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Infinix GT 10 Pro include 5G, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/x. It comes with a light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It comes with stereo dual speakers powered by DTS audio technology and Hi-Res audio certification.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix GT 10 Pro with support for 45W fast charging support. It comes with the company's in-house bypass charging mode that is claimed to minimise overheating by up to 7 degrees Celsius during gaming sessions.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix GT 10 Pro, Infinix GT 10 Pro Price in India, Infinix GT 10 Pro Specifications, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
China Announces Two-Hour Daily Limit on Children's Phone Screen Time, Tech Shares Tumble
Microsoft Teams Used by Russia-Linked Hackers to Target Firms With Phishing Campaign, Microsoft Says

Related Stories

Infinix GT 10 Pro With Dimensity 8050 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Biggest Offers and Discounts
  2. These Redmi, OnePlus Phones Will Go on Sale During Amazon's Upcoming Sale
  3. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  4. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ May Use This Display Technology
  6. Vivo V29 5G to Launch in Europe First; Specifications Confirmed
  7. How China Plans to Limit Children's Phone Screen Time to Two Hours a Day
  8. Redmi K60 Ultra With This MediaTek Dimensity SoC May Launch on August 3
  9. Tecno Pova 5 Pro With RGB Lighting, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts: See Price
  10. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. X Now Allows Users to Hide Their Blue Check Marks After Paying Monthly $8 Subscription Fee: How It Work
  2. Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine With Wet Spill Cleaning, More Powerful Laser Goes on Sale in India: Details
  3. Infinix GT 10 Pro With Dimensity 8050 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Microsoft Teams Used by Russia-Linked Hackers to Target Firms With Phishing Campaign, Microsoft Says
  5. China Announces Two-Hour Daily Limit on Children's Phone Screen Time, Tech Shares Tumble
  6. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's AnTuTu Benchmark Score Hints at Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 24GB RAM
  7. Tesla in India: How the Automaker Could Enter World's Third-Largest Market With No Threat From Chinese Rivals
  8. Qualcomm Predicts Q4 Sales Below Market Estimates Due to Macroeconomic Headwinds, Weaker Global Handset Units
  9. Nykaa CEO Steps Up as Marketing Head as Six Executives Resign Amid Growing Competition
  10. Worldcoin to Allow Organisations to Use Its Digital ID System
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.