Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 April 2024 17:22 IST
Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series boasts a triple camera setup

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series curved AMOLED display
  • They run on XOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Infinix Note 40 Pro+ houses a 4,600mAh battery
Advertisement

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC were launched in India on Friday (April 12). The latest mid-range handsets from the brand come with the in-house Cheetah X1 power management chip and offer three dynamic charging modes. They have a curved AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, while the Note 40 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery and 100W charger. They were launched in select global markets in March.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colour options. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version and is available in Vintage Green and Titan Golden shades. They are up for sale on Flipkart

Customers buying the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models today can get a free MagKit worth Rs. 4,999 as part of the early bird offer. The MagKit includes an Infinix MagPower power bank with a 3,020mAh battery worth Rs. 3,999 and an Infinix MagCase worth Rs. 1,000 in a vegan leather finish. Infinix is providing Rs. 2,000 instant discount for payments made via HDFC and SBI credit cards.

As mentioned, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G were unveiled in select global markets last month.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G run on XOS 14 based on Android 14. Infinix is promising 3 years of security patches and two Android upgrades for the new phones. They feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and TUV Rheinland certification. The phones are powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

With the memory fusion technology, users can extend the phone's memory from 12GB RAM to up to 24GB RAM in Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G supports up to 16GB of virtual RAM. Both models offer VC Cooling Technology 2.0 with 11 layers of heat dissipation material for thermal management.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series boasts a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x zoom. On the front, they have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. They have dual speakers by JBL's certification for 360-degree symmetrical sound.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have an IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance and include an IR remote feature. They have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and support NFC.

Infinix's Note 40 Pro 5G series comes with a new charging technology, powered by the company's in-house Cheetah X1 chip. The Note 40 Pro+ houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The Note 40 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both models support 20W Magnetic wireless charging. They offer Hyper, Smart, and Low-temp charging modes. The company has also unveiled a 15W Mag Pad compatible with Qi and EPP standard protocols alongside the new handsets.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series, Infinix
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung’s Galaxy AI Update Hints at the Possibility of Expanding the Features to More Devices

Related Stories

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Pack This New Qualcomm Chipset
  2. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India
  3. Android 15 Beta 1 Released With These New Security and Privacy Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price Dropped; Check Revised Rate
  5. OpenAI Upgrades Paid ChatGPT Accounts to GPT-4 Turbo, Offers Improvements
  6. Samsung Hints at Expanding Galaxy AI to More Devices
  7. Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310 and Nokia 230 With Unisoc 6531F SoCs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds T110 India Launch Date Set for April 15, Said to Offer Up to 38 Hours of Total Playback Time
  2. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung’s Galaxy AI Update Hints at the Possibility of Expanding the Features to More Devices
  4. Baldur's Gate 3 Wins Best Game, Four Other Honors at BAFTA Games Awards 2024: See Full List of Winners
  5. TikTok Reportedly Working on AI Influencers That Will Create Content for Advertisers
  6. Google Photos App Could Add an Option to Compress Existing Files to Get More Storage Space: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India Slashed: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  8. Small Crypto Players in Dubai to Get Benefits from VARA Regulators: Details
  9. Apple Expands Self-Repair Options With Support for Used Genuine Parts; Extends Activation Lock to Components
  10. Adobe Reportedly Paying for Videos to Train a New Text-to-Video AI Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »