Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC were launched in India on Friday (April 12). The latest mid-range handsets from the brand come with the in-house Cheetah X1 power management chip and offer three dynamic charging modes. They have a curved AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support, while the Note 40 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery and 100W charger. They were launched in select global markets in March.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has a price tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colour options. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version and is available in Vintage Green and Titan Golden shades. They are up for sale on Flipkart.

Customers buying the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G models today can get a free MagKit worth Rs. 4,999 as part of the early bird offer. The MagKit includes an Infinix MagPower power bank with a 3,020mAh battery worth Rs. 3,999 and an Infinix MagCase worth Rs. 1,000 in a vegan leather finish. Infinix is providing Rs. 2,000 instant discount for payments made via HDFC and SBI credit cards.

As mentioned, the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G were unveiled in select global markets last month.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G run on XOS 14 based on Android 14. Infinix is promising 3 years of security patches and two Android upgrades for the new phones. They feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and TUV Rheinland certification. The phones are powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

With the memory fusion technology, users can extend the phone's memory from 12GB RAM to up to 24GB RAM in Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G. The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G supports up to 16GB of virtual RAM. Both models offer VC Cooling Technology 2.0 with 11 layers of heat dissipation material for thermal management.

For optics, the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series boasts a triple camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 3x zoom. On the front, they have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. They have dual speakers by JBL's certification for 360-degree symmetrical sound.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G have an IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance and include an IR remote feature. They have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and support NFC.

Infinix's Note 40 Pro 5G series comes with a new charging technology, powered by the company's in-house Cheetah X1 chip. The Note 40 Pro+ houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The Note 40 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both models support 20W Magnetic wireless charging. They offer Hyper, Smart, and Low-temp charging modes. The company has also unveiled a 15W Mag Pad compatible with Qi and EPP standard protocols alongside the new handsets.

