Infinix GT 20 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 May 2024 13:37 IST
Infinix GT 20 Pro, GT Book Laptop India Launch Set for May 21

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 20 Pro has a triple camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor

  • Infinix GT 20 Pro is currently up for sale in Saudi Arabia
  • The smartphone has a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip
  • Infinix GT Book gaming laptop is teased to feature a 16-inch display
Infinix has announced the launch date of the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone and GT Book laptop in India. The gaming-centric handset was unveiled in Saudi Arabia in April. Infinix GT 20 Pro debuted with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a dedicated X5 Turbo gaming chip. Both Infinix GT 20 Pro and Infinix GT Book will feature customisable RGB lighting.

The Transsion group subsidiary has revealed a May 21 launch date in India for the Infinix GT 20 Pro and Infinix GT Book. Both gaming-focused devices fall under Infinix's new GT Verse umbrella and come with accessories like MagCase, finger sleeves and cooling fan, RGB mat, RGB headphone and RGB mouse. The smartphone has cyber mecha design inspired by cyberpunk aesthetics with an LED interface. The laptop, on the other hand, has a mecha bar design with customisable RGB Lighting and a four-zone lighting RGB keyboard.

The Infinix GT Book gaming laptop is already teased to feature a 16-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is configurable with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor alongside Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It will pack an ICE Storm 3.0 dual-fan cooling system and a 70Wh battery paired with a 190W power adapter.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is currently up for sale in Saudi Arabia with a price tag of SAR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 28,800). It debuted with Android 14-based XOS 14 and a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro has a triple camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
