Infinix unveiled the Infinix GT 20 Pro in Saudi Arabia on Sunday (April 29) as its latest gaming-centric phone. The new mid-range handset from the Transsion group subsidiary runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC and carries a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand has teased the India launch of Infinix GT 20 Pro. It has also revealed its plans to unveil a few more gaming-focused products under the GT series called “GT Verse.” The upcoming lineup is confirmed to include an Infinix GT Book laptop.

Shortly after the global debut of the Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone, Infinix started teasing the arrival of the new line of gaming-centric products under the GT Verse umbrella through its social media handles. The brand promises the presence of high-speed processors and advanced cooling systems in the upcoming gadgets to provide a seamless gaming experience. Additionally, a microsite for the Infinix GT 20 Pro has gone live on Infinix India's website hinting that it will be soon available in the country. More details about the launch will be revealed on May 6.

The Infinix GT Book gaming laptop is also teased to arrive soon under the GT Verse banner. It's confirmed to come with a 16-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is configurable with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor alongside Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

For cooling, the Infinix GT Book has an ICE Storm 3.0 dual-fan cooling system. It sports a Cyber Mecha design with an adaptive LED interface and weighs 1.99 kilograms. The laptop packs a 70Wh battery paired with a 190W power adapter.

Besides the Infinix GT 20 Pro and GT Book laptop, the GT Verse product lineup is teased to include a new pair of earbuds, a gaming mouse, and possibly a cooling fan. The monikers of these products are under wraps, but the fan and mouse are displayed on the official Infinix India website.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is currently up for sale in Saudi Arabia with a price tag of SAR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 28,800). It has a cyber mecha design and RBG mini-LED lights on the rear. It was launched as the official gaming phone for the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).

