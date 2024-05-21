Infinix GT 20 Pro was launched in India on Tuesday (May 21) as the latest gaming-focused smartphone by the Transsion group subsidiary. It comes in three colour options with a cyber mecha design and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and includes a dedicated Pixel Works X5 Turbo chip for gaming. The Infinix GT 20 Pro was also launched in Saudi Arabia in April this year.

Infinix GT 20 Pro price, availability

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,999 (including bank offers) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999 (including bank offers). It comes in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver colourways. The handset will go on sale through Flipkart starting May 28.

For comparison, the Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs. 19,999 in India in August last year.

Infinix GT 20 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 20 Pro runs on Android 14-based XOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging between 60Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen offers up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2304Hz PWM frequency, and is rated to provide up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Infinix has confirmed to provide two major Android upgrades and three years of security patches for the new phone.

Under the hood, the Infinix GT 20 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM options. It also gets a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip. The handset includes X boost gaming mode and is claimed to deliver up to 90fps in most games.

For optics, the Infinix GT 20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation and dual 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 32-megapixel front camera. It has a mecha design with an RGB mini-LED array and a C-shaped ring on the rear. The LED interface provides eight colour combinations and four lighting effects.

Infinix GT 20 Pro packs 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include NFC, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C port, OTG, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 802.11. It gets a light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and an X-axis linear motor. The phone carries dual speakers powered by JBL.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It measures 164.26 x 75.43 x 8.15mm and weighs 194 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.