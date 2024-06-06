Smartphone companies typically offer one or two models across different price segments that are geared at gamers. These phones are usually focused on performance and usually feature a capable chipset and a display with support for higher frame rates. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC and a dedicated Pixelworks chip for gaming, the recently launched Infinix GT 20 Pro is one such gaming smartphone in the midrange segment. I've spent a few days testing this smartphone to see whether it lives up to the company's performance and battery life claims.

Infinix GT 20 Pro price in India

The Infinix GT 20 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is also available in a 12GB memory variant with 256GB of storage that costs Rs. 26,999. The company sells the handset in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver colour options.

The company sent me the Mecha Blue variant of the GT 20 Pro, which comes with a charging brick and cable in the box. The handset also arrived with a separate GT Pro Gaming Kit that comprises a GT Mecha Case, GT Cooling Fan, and GT Finger Sleeve. But there's a catch—Infinix says these accessories will be shipped along with the phone at no additional cost but only for a limited (unspecified) period.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Review: Design

The latest GT series phone from Infinix builds on the Cyber Mecha design introduced with the GT 10 Pro model, which arrived in August 2023. Both of these smartphones feature the company's Mecha Loop Lighting, which was inspired by Nothing's monochrome Glyph interface for its smartphones.

On the back, it has a clear panel that sits above what appears to be a mostly metallic finish, while the camera module has a shape and layout similar to its predecessor. The RGB LED lighting module on the rear panel is shaped like a ‘G', with the curved section lighting up for calls, notifications, charging, and music. You can also enable Party Mode to keep the lights on continuously at the cost of some battery life.

Infinix GT 20 Pro has metallic-looking edges that can easily pick up scuff marks

Infinix has equipped the GT 20 Pro with metallic-looking plastic sides that are smooth to the touch and allow you to grip the phone without it slipping out of your hands. The power button and volume rocker are located on the right side, while the SIM tray and USB Type-C port are located at the bottom, along with a speaker grille—there's no 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the top edge, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is equipped with an infrared (IR) blaster that can be used to control various devices and household appliances via a quick settings shortcut. There's a second speaker grille and the text “Sound by JBL” in small letters.

Its 6.78-inch screen feels tall and makes one-handed use slightly challenging. However, the phone's slim design makes it easy to hold. I could easily reach the power button with my thumb. The phone is also very comfortable to hold in landscape mode, which is good news for gamers.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Review: Specifications and Software

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is equipped with a Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chip from MediaTek, a Pixelworks X5 Turbo chip for improved gaming performance, and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The 4nm mobile processor has an Arm Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.1GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores at 3.0GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz.

The company's latest GT series phone runs on Android 14 out of the box, with its XOS 14 for GT skin running on top. According to Infinix, the GT 20 Pro will receive two major Android version upgrades and a third year of security updates. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor that works very reliably and unlocks in under one second.

Infinix GT 20 Pro runs on XOS 14, which is based on Android 14

The Infinix GT 20 Pro supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also includes a range of sensors, including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W using the included charging brick. The phone also has an IR blaster that can control household appliances, which worked well with a few Sony entertainment devices.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Review: Performance

The company says that the Infinix GT 20 Pro can deliver up to 90fps in games that support higher frame rates, and I tested this with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Call of Duty: Mobile. The phone also easily handles titles like Genshin Impact on “medium” settings — there was no stuttering or glitches, unlike other phones available in the same price segment.

I didn't notice the phone throttling after more than an hour of gaming, and I wasn't even using the included GT Cooling Fan for most of the time I was playing on the phone. It's worth keeping in mind that my game testing took place during the summer when temperatures were well above the 40-degree mark. The cooling fan can be attached magnetically to a case and keeps the back of the phone quite cool if you don't mind the extra wire that might get in the way while playing.

You can also use an X-Boost mode that offers battery saving, standard power consumption, and a performance mode. Other optimisations are available, including an HDR mode that slightly improves visuals (mostly colours) in games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact. There's also an e-sports mode that optimises notifications, performance, and other settings for a more immersive gaming experience.

Infinix GT 20 Pro can handle games like Genshin Impact on 'Medium' settings

XOS 14 for GT on this handset is optimised, and there are barely any pre-installed apps, which is surprising for a phone in this price segment. There are also no ads. Browsing the web and social media apps is smooth, and other apps run without issues. However, there were a couple of stray instances where a few apps were reloaded when switching back after loading another app.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro performed well in popular benchmark tests, scoring 895,790 points on the AnTuTu v10 test and 1,000 points and 3,413 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. On PCMark's Work 3.0 performance benchmark, the GT 20 Pro scored 18,328 points.

Infinix GT 20 Pro benchmarks

The phone also performed well on graphics benchmark tests — it scored 6,514 and 6,441 points on the Wild Life and Wild Life Unlimited tests, respectively. On the Sling Shot test, it scored 3,865 points, ”‘Maxed Out” the Sling Shot Extreme test. Similarly, the phone hit 54fps on GFXBench's Car Chase test and 101fps and 144fps on the Manhattan 3.1 and T-Rex tests.

Infinix has equipped the GT 20 Pro with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. While the display is very responsive when using everyday apps and games, works well outdoors, and offers good visibility, it isn't as bright as other phones that advertise the same peak brightness level.

According to the Digital Wellbeing app, my most frequently used apps and games on the Infinix GT 20 Pro were Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Genshin Impact, WhatsApp, and YouTube Music. I got about 6 hours and 22 minutes off screen on time (on average) with the 5,000mAh battery in the handset.

Infinix GT 20 Pro has a bright display

The Infinix GT 20 Pro ran for 17 hours and 32 minutes in our HD battery video loop test and took about 63 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent with the included charging cable, with about 48 percent of the battery left to charge after 30 minutes. It also comes with support for bypass charging while gaming, which seems to keep the battery level intact during gaming sessions while preventing too much overheating without attaching the cooling fan.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Review: Cameras

There's a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with a Samsung HM6 sensor and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor to capture depth information. You also get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Two of the rear cameras on the Infinix GT 20 Pro can be used to click images using the default camera app. The 108-megapixel camera captures images with a fair level of detail, especially when there's enough natural light, and you're close enough to the subject. The built-in camera app also offers a pro mode that lets you adjust various parameters such as white balance and ISO level, but I had much better results using the default mode, which is dubbed “AI Cam”.

You'll need to make sure there's enough light while shooting with the primary camera (Tap to expand)

When taking photos of subjects that are far away in less-than-ideal lighting conditions, the primary camera on the Infinix GT 20 Pro sometimes captures images with slightly inaccurate colours. Images with brown-coloured areas appear darker or have a slightly reddish hue in some cases.

The primary camera can also capture images at 3x zoom using an in-sensor crop. It works well when the subject isn't too far away and has enough light. When clicking images in dimly lit areas or at night, the camera produces smoothened images to reduce noise, resulting in a considerable loss of detail in the images captured.

Images captured in low light scenarios have a lot of smoothening (Tap to expand)

The macro camera on the Infinix GT 20 Pro is very mediocre, even when shooting during the day. Edges of subjects are blurred, colours are not as vibrant as those of the primary camera, and there's simply not enough detail in the image. Low-light images captured with the macro camera have even less detail and a lot of noise.

You can record videos at up to 4K/ 60fps using the Infinix GT 20 Pro's default camera, which supports OIS at up to 4K/ 30fps. You'll need to enable the Ultra Steady Mode in the camera app for OIS, and I highly recommend using this feature if you're walking around while taking videos.

The macro camera on the Infinix GT 20 Pro struggles to capture images with lots of detail (Tap to expand)

Meanwhile, the phone's selfie camera is fairly decent, but the 32-megapixel mode needs to be enabled via the camera interface for full-resolution images. I didn't notice the ‘beautification' features while clicking images, which is a good thing. The images are also quite clear in normal lighting conditions and average in low-light scenarios.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro also features a dual video mode in the default camera app that allows you to capture videos using the primary (rear) and selfie cameras simultaneously. There was no lag while capturing dual videos, and you can also adjust the size of the videos captured using both cameras.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Review: Verdict

Is the Infinix GT 20 Pro the best performance-oriented phone you can buy today under Rs. 25,000? If you're looking for a powerful phone that can handle most games and other heavy tasks, then the answer is yes — there's really no other phone that offers the same level of CPU and display performance while gaming. The phone also comes with a clutter-free operating system that is becoming increasingly uncommon in this price segment. The phone will also get two OS upgrades, an improvement over its predecessor.

Other phones available in the same price segment include the Samsung Galaxy F55 (First Impressions), Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Nothing Phone 2a (Review), Poco X6 Pro (Review) and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 (Review). Out of these, only the Poco X6 Pro beats the Infinix GT 20 Pro on benchmark tests. Meanwhile, the other phones offer a better all-round experience, including camera performance, which is worth keeping in mind if peak gaming performance isn't your only consideration while purchasing a smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.