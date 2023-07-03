Infinix launched the Infinix Hot 30 4G earlier this year and now it is reportedly gearing up to launch a 5G variant of the smartphone. The Infinix Hot 30 5G is expected to debut soon as its design and colour options have been leaked online, along with the phone's expected launch timeline. The Infinix handset will reportedly come in three colour options. The phone is also tipped to feature a display with hole-punch design, a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom.

According to a new report by GSMArena, Infinix Hot 30 5G will sport a dual rear camera setup, sitting inside a rectangular camera island alongside an LED flash. The phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, while details on the other sensor are not available yet. On the front, it will reportedly come with a centrally positioned hole-punch display housing the selfie camera. According to the leaked image, the smartphone is said to have a SIM card slot on the left edge, with volume and power buttons on the right. The phone is likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the phone's bottom could get a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, and speaker grilles. The report also tipped the expected colour options for the upcoming Infinix Hot 30 5G. The handset will reportedly come in three colour options, namely Miami Orange, Aurora Blue, and Knight Black. The Miami Orange model colour variant of the phone is shown to have a vegan leather back.

In addition to these details, the phone's specifications have also been leaked, which include an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance and a 6,000mAh battery. The charging capacity of the phone is yet to be revealed.

Earlier this year, Infinix launched the Infinix Hot 30 4G in Thailand. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and sports a hole-punch display housing a selfie camera.

