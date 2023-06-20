Technology News
Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings; Could Launch Soon

Infinix Zero 30 5G will have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, as per the Bluetooth SIG listing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2023 15:28 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 30 5G might debut as a successor to the Infinix Zero 20 (above)

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G is listed on Geekbench with model number X673
  • It could run on Android 13
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G likely to have 8GB of RAM

Infinix Zero 30 5G has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification as well as on Geekbench benchmarking websites, hinting that its launch could be around the corner. The purported Infinix smartphone appeared on the certification sites with model number X6731. Infinix has not shared any details about the Infinix Zero 30 5G model yet but it appears to be a budget-friendly 5G offering. It is listed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It could run on Android 13 as well.

Infinix could soon launch a new 5G phone with Infinix Zero 30 5G moniker, as suggested by the Bluetooth SIG certification listing and a Geekbench listing. It is listed on both websites with model number X6731.

The purported Infinix Zero 30 5G has scored 276 points as a TensorFlow Lite CPU Inference score on Geekbench. As per the listing, it could run on Android 13 and will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset codenamed MT6891Z/CZA, which is believed to be the Dimensity 1100 SoC. The processor is listed to have four high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.60GHz and four cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.00GHz. It is shown to have 7.32 RAM as well. This could translate to 8GB on paper.

The anticipated Infinix Zero 30 5G has also been located on Bluetooth SIG. The listing suggests that the handset will come with Bluetooth 5.3. It has June 19 as the publishing date.

As of yet, Infinix has not shared any information on Infinix Zero 30 5G. The Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench listing were first spotted by Gizmochina. Both were independently verified by Gadgets 360.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Infinix Zero 30 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Zero 30, Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Zero 30 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings; Could Launch Soon
Comment
 
 

