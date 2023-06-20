Infinix Zero 30 5G has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification as well as on Geekbench benchmarking websites, hinting that its launch could be around the corner. The purported Infinix smartphone appeared on the certification sites with model number X6731. Infinix has not shared any details about the Infinix Zero 30 5G model yet but it appears to be a budget-friendly 5G offering. It is listed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It could run on Android 13 as well.

The purported Infinix Zero 30 5G has scored 276 points as a TensorFlow Lite CPU Inference score on Geekbench. As per the listing, it could run on Android 13 and will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek chipset codenamed MT6891Z/CZA, which is believed to be the Dimensity 1100 SoC. The processor is listed to have four high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.60GHz and four cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.00GHz. It is shown to have 7.32 RAM as well. This could translate to 8GB on paper.

The anticipated Infinix Zero 30 5G has also been located on Bluetooth SIG. The listing suggests that the handset will come with Bluetooth 5.3. It has June 19 as the publishing date.

As of yet, Infinix has not shared any information on Infinix Zero 30 5G. The Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench listing were first spotted by Gizmochina. Both were independently verified by Gadgets 360.

