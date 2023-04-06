Infinix Note 30 is expected to launch sometime later this year as the handset was reportedly spotted on Google Play Console. The listing suggests some key specifications of the purported device. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Infinix Note 12 (2023) that was launched in October 2022. Not much is known about the Note 30, but it is speculated that the Note 30 series will include multiple models. The company also recently made headlines for launching its budget Infinix Hot 30i smartphone and introducing a 260W All-Round FastCharge charging system, making it one of the fastest smartphone chargers in the market.

According to a PriceBaba report, the Infinix Note 30 was spotted on the Google Play Console listing with the model number X6833B. The listing suggested that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with an integrated ARM Mali G57 GPU and come with up to 8GB of RAM, according to the report.

The Infininix smartphone is expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box with XOS UI on top. The report added that the phone will feature a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080×2460 and a screen density of 480 DPI.

Infinix Note 12 (2023), which the new purported Infinix Note 30 is expected to succeed, is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU. It boots Android 12-based XOS 10.6. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ (1,080x2,400) resolution.

For optics, there's triple rear camera unit on the Infinix Note 12 (2023), that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an unspecified AI lens. The phone also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display.

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It also supports Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

Offered in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Grey colour option, the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

