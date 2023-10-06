Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is set to kick off at midnight on October 8 and the annual sale event is one of the best times to purchase a smartphone, especially if you are on a tight budget. The e-commerce platform is set to offer discounts and price cuts on affordable smartphones from brands like Samsung, Redmi, Infinix, Poco, and Realme during the sale. You can also lower the prices of these smartphones by availing of an additional discount on certain bank card transactions.

During the upcoming Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, you will be able to purchase the Poco C51, Infinix Hot 30i, Poco C55, Realme C51, Samsung Galaxy F04, Redmi 12, Realme C53, Poco M6 Pro 5G, and Samsung Galaxy F14 5G.

While the prices of these handsets have been lowered for the duration of the Big Billion Days sale, you can also further reduce the total cost by availing of a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank card transactions during the sale. The prices listed below are inclusive of these bank offers, so make sure to enable online transactions for your bank cards before the sale begins.

Here are some of the top deals on smartphones you can buy under Rs. 10,000 during the upcoming Flipkart sale:

Poco M6 Pro 5G

Equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, the Poco M6 Pro 5G comes with Android 13 out-of-the-box and features Xiaomi's MIUI skin on top. It sports a 6.79-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. This handset has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at Rs. 9,999 (MRP: Rs. 12,999)

Realme C51

This affordable smartphone was launched in September, and it is set to go on sale with a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the Big Billion Days sale. The Realme C51 features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chip and features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 5,000mAh battery on this Realme phone can be charged at 33W, and the handset features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Buy now at Rs. 7,999 (MRP: Rs. 8,999)

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

Launched in March, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is powered by the company's own Exynos 1330 chipset along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This F-series handset features a 6.6-inch IPS ICD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 out-of-the-box and will receive two years of Android OS updates and an additional year of security updates, according to Samsung.

Buy now at Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Poco C51

Poco's affordable smartphone — launched in India at Rs. 8,499 in April — is about to get cheaper during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. The Poco C51 runs on Android 13 (Go edition) and features a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM. It has a 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset features a 5,000mAh battery and has 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using a MicroSD card slot.

Buy now at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 8,499)

Infinix Hot 30i

Available in a single 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, the Infinix Hot 30i runs on a MediaTek Helio G37 chip and features a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. You get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an unspecified secondary camera, along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 10W.

Buy now at Rs. 7,449 (MRP: Rs. 8,999)

Poco C55

This handset made its debut in India in February this year and sports a 6.71-inch LCD screen with up to 534 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 and features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging over a Micro-USB port.

Buy now at Rs. 7,799 (MRP: Rs. 10,999)

Redmi 12

With a small discount of Rs. 900, the Redmi 12 4G can be purchased at a slightly lower price than its launch price. This handset was launched in India in August with a 6.79-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on MIUI 14 (based on Android 13) out-of-the-box. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Buy now at Rs. 8,099 (MRP: Rs. 8,999)

Realme C53

The Realme C53 is equipped with a 108-megapixel rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. It features a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. You get up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. There's a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W over a USB Type-C port.

Buy now at Rs. 9,999 (MRP: Rs. 10,999)

Samsung Galaxy F04

Launched at the beginning of the year, the Samsung Galaxy F04 is an entry-level smartphone from Samsung that runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and features a 12-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Samsung Galaxy F04 packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for face unlocking.

Buy now at Rs. 6,499 (MRP: Rs. 7,499)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.