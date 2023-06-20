Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Note 30 Pro Limited Edition Model Launched to Celebrate Collaboration With Tesla Science Centre

Infinix Note 30 Pro Limited-Edition Model Launched to Celebrate Collaboration With Tesla Science Centre

The limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro handset will ship with a Nikola Tesla-themed gift box themed with pamphlets and accessories.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 June 2023 12:17 IST
Infinix Note 30 Pro Limited-Edition Model Launched to Celebrate Collaboration With Tesla Science Centre

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YouTube

Infinix Note 30 Pro limited edition supports wireless fast charging

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 30 Pro was launched last month in global markets
  • The handset packs a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display
  • The limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro is sold in a single colour option

Infinix has added a new variant to its Note 30 Pro that debuted in the global market last month. The limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro handset has been launched to celebrate the smartphone maker's collaboration with Tesla Science Centre at Wardenclyffe in New York. The smartphone comes in a new single Variable Gold shade along with a Nikola Tesla-themed gift box. The collaboration will include a series of dialogues and campus events to inspire youth to pursue ideas and inventions that will shape the future of technology.

According to details shared on the Infinix website, the new limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro comes in a Nikola Tesla-themed box that includes the smartphone in a variable Gold colourway, a 68W charger, a 15W Qi-wireless charger, and a silicon case with Nikola Tesla branding. However, there is no information available on the price and the availability of the limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro.

Infinix Note 30 Pro specifications

The basic specifications and features of the Infinix Note 30 Pro limited edition are expected to be the same as those of the smartphone that was launched last month. The phone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Infinix Note 30 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with a quad flash. The other two sensors include a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI sensor. On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel sensor with dual LED flash.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro features up to 256GB of storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. Additionally, the handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. 

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 30 Pro limited edition, Infinix Note 30 Pro, Infinix
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Kraven the Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes on an Animalistic Rampage
Infinix Note 30 Pro Limited-Edition Model Launched to Celebrate Collaboration With Tesla Science Centre
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  3. Why Hackers Are Threatening to Leak 80GB of Data Stolen From Reddit
  4. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Google Pixel 7a Tipped to Have an Inferior Tensor G2 SoC: Details
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  7. Here's What the Charging Cable for the Nothing Phone 2 Will Look Like
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price Tipped: Check Here
  9. Alibaba Shakes Up Leadership, Appoints New CEO and Chairman: Details
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba Appoints Eddie Wu as New CEO; Joseph Tsai to Be New Chairman Starting September 10
  2. IMF Working on New Central Bank Digital Currencies Platform to Enable International Transactions
  3. Infinix Note 30 Pro Limited-Edition Model Launched to Celebrate Collaboration With Tesla Science Centre
  4. Google Pixel 7a's Tensor G2 SoC Might Be Different From That of Pixel 7: All Details
  5. Kraven the Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes on an Animalistic Rampage
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Small Gains Elevate Bitcoin, Ether Prices; Tron, Leo, Other Altcoins Record Losses
  7. Reddit Hackers Threaten to Leak 80GB of Data Stolen in Ransomware Attack Over API Changes: Report
  8. Suzuki Partners with SkyDrive to Work on Electric ‘Flying' Cars; Production Likely to Start Next Year
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased; RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  10. Softbank CEO Says He is ‘Heavy User’ of ChatGPT, Speaks to OpenAI’s Sam Altman Often
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.