Infinix has added a new variant to its Note 30 Pro that debuted in the global market last month. The limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro handset has been launched to celebrate the smartphone maker's collaboration with Tesla Science Centre at Wardenclyffe in New York. The smartphone comes in a new single Variable Gold shade along with a Nikola Tesla-themed gift box. The collaboration will include a series of dialogues and campus events to inspire youth to pursue ideas and inventions that will shape the future of technology.

According to details shared on the Infinix website, the new limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro comes in a Nikola Tesla-themed box that includes the smartphone in a variable Gold colourway, a 68W charger, a 15W Qi-wireless charger, and a silicon case with Nikola Tesla branding. However, there is no information available on the price and the availability of the limited-edition Infinix Note 30 Pro.

Infinix Note 30 Pro specifications

The basic specifications and features of the Infinix Note 30 Pro limited edition are expected to be the same as those of the smartphone that was launched last month. The phone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Infinix Note 30 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with a quad flash. The other two sensors include a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI sensor. On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel sensor with dual LED flash.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro features up to 256GB of storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. Additionally, the handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

