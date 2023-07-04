Infinix is all set to unveil the Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone in India soon. The company has revealed the expected launch date along with a few key specifications and price range for the upcoming smartphone. The phone is expected to launch next week. The company has also confirmed the colour options for the upcoming Infinix Hot 30 5G. The handset will be available in Aurora Blue and Knight Black colour options. Recently, the phone's camera specifications were also leaked. Infinix Hot 30 5G is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Infinix has revealed the look and the expected launch date, along with some key specifications and price bracket, for the upcoming Infinix Hot 30 5G. The phone will be unveiled on July 14. Launching in Aurora Blue and Knight Black colour options, the phone will sport a rectangular camera island housing two camera sensors alongside an LED flash. On the front, it will feature a centrally positioned hole-punch display housing the selfie camera.

Additionally, the phone is confirmed to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, and is IP53-rated for splash resistance. The charging capability of the phone is yet to be revealed. The Infinix Hot 30 will feature a display with 580 nits brightness. Furthermore, the phone is teased to be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. Apart from these, the company is yet to reveal the display specifications and other key details for the handset.

Meanwhile, the phone's design and a few other details have already leaked online, suggesting the phone will sport a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, and speaker grilles. The leaked image also suggests that the smartphone will ship with a SIM card slot on the left edge and volume and power buttons on the right edge. The phone is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Earlier this year, Infinix launched the Infinix Hot 30 4G in Thailand. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and sports a hole-punch display housing a selfie camera.

