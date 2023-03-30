Technology News

Infinix Hot 30 Confirmed to Launch in Thailand on March 31; Specifications Teased

Infinix Hot 30 landing page is live on the Infinix Thailand website.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 March 2023 20:00 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix Thailand

Infinix Hot 30 design has been teased by the company

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 30 will come with 33W fast charging support
  • The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • Infinix Hot 30 is teased to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Infinix recently launched the Infinix Hot 30i in India and it's now all set to unveil a new member of the series in Thailand. The company will be launching the Infinix Hot 30 in Thailand tomorrow i.e, March 31. Infinix has confirmed the launch on its Thailand website. It has also been teasing the design and some of the key specifications of the phone via its Twitter handle.

Infinix has announced the launch of the new Infinix Hot 30 in Thailand tomorrow, March 31 via its official Twitter handle. The company has also teased the design and the specifications of the phone. The teasers released by Infinix confirm that the Infinix Hot 30 will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

The company has also confirmed that the upcoming Infinix Hot 30 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Additionally, the phone is shown with a punch-hole display housing a selfie camera. The handset will have a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom.

Meanwhile, the company unveiled the Infinix Hot 30i in India on March 27. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The handset is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

For optics, it features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with f/1.6 aperture. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. There are also dual-LED flash modules on the back as well as the front panel. The Infinix Hot 30i runs on Android 12-based XOS 12. 

 

