Infinix Hot 30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Hot 30 5G will go on sale starting July 18 via Flipkart.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2023 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 30 5G features a hole punch display

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 30 5G succeeds last year's Infinix Hot 20 5G
  • It has dual rear cameras
  • Infinix Hot 30 5G runs on runs on Android 13-based XOS 13

Infinix Hot 30 5G was launched in India on Friday as a successor to last year's Infinix Hot 20 5G. The new budget-friendly offering by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The Infinix Hot 30 5G features a hole punch display with 120Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It has an AI-backed dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting next week.

Infinix Hot 30 5G price in India

The Infinix Hot 30 5G is priced at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,499. It comes in Aurora Black and Knight Black colour options and will go on sale starting July 18 via Flipkart.

Customers purchasing the Infinix Hot 30 5G through Axis Bank credit card can avail up to Rs. 1,000 discount. No-cost EMI options are also available, starting at Rs. 2,250 per month.

Infinix Hot 30 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Infinix Hot 30 5G runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 580 nits of peak brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout accommodating the selfie shooter. It is said to deliver 15 percent extra brightness compared to the display on the previous model. Under the hood, there's a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. With Infinix's Memfusion RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 30 5G has an AI-backed dual rear camera setup with quad-LED flash. The camera unit is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Selfies and video chats are managed by an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash. It has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has IP53 rated build for dust and water resistance as well. It also features dual speakers equipped with DTS technology.

Infinix has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Infinix Hot 30 5G with support for 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver all-day playback time with a single charge. It measures 76.51x168.51x9.9mm and weighs 215 grams.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
