Infinix Note 30 5G was launched in India by the company on Wednesday. The latest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging along with a bypass charging mode that is claimed to reduce overheating by up to 7 degrees Celsius while gaming. This is said to be done by delivering the charging current to the motherboard, according to the company.

Infinix Note 30 5G price in India, availability

Infinix Note 30 5G price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount on Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 30 5G runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 580 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is equipped with an octa-core Dimensity 6080 SoC from MediaTek, paired with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

For images and videos, this handset features a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, along with two unspecified secondary and tertiary sensors. It is also equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, for selfies and video chats. The Infinix Note 30 5G is equipped with dual stereo speakers with JBL sound and a Hi-Res Audio certification.

This handset is equipped with up to 256GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the handset include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Infinix's Note 30 5G also has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Gamers can use the bypass charging feature to preserve battery health and reduce heating by directly powering the motherboard, according to the company. Besides, it measures 168.51x76.51x8.45mm and weighs 204.7g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.