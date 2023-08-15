Technology News

Tecno Pova 5 vs Infinix Note 30 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

While both smartphones cost under Rs. 15,000 in India, the Infinix Note 30 5G provides more RAM and storage configurations to choose from.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 August 2023 08:00 IST
Infinix Note 30 5G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC

Highlights
  • Both smartphones cost under Rs. 15,000 in India
  • Tecno Pova 5 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ displays with a refresh rate of
  • Infinix Note 30 5G packs 5,000mAh cell with support for 45W fast charging

Tecno Pova 5 series was announced in India last week, but the company revealed the pricing details of the smartphones only on August 14. The base variant — Tecno Pova 5 — packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The handset is being sold at under Rs. 14,999 and it will compete with another affordable model — the Infinix Note 30 5G. While the Infinix phone is priced a little higher than the Tecno Pova 5, it offers features that are worth the cost.

Let's compare the pricing and specifications of the two smartphones to know the similarities and differences between the Tecno Pova 5 and the Infinix Note 30 5G.

Tecno Pova 5 vs Infinix Note 30 5G: Price in India

While both smartphones cost under Rs. 15,000 in India, Infinix Note 30 5G also provides options for RAM and storage configurations to choose from. Tecno Pova 5, as confirmed by the company, will be sold in India at a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 16GB RAM (including 8GB expandable RAM) + 128GB internal storage variant. It is available in three colour options — Amber Gold, Hurrican Blue, and Mecha Black.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 30 5G is available with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 15,999. The smartphone also offers three colourways.

Tecno Pova 5 vs Infinix Note 30 5G: Specifications

The newly launched Tecno Pova 5 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, similar to Infinix Note 30 5G. However, the Tecno smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and runs Android 13-based HiOS skin on top. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 30 5G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. It ships with Android 13-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera specifications, the Tecno smartphone packs a dual rear camera unit, while Infinix packs a triple rear camera setup on its smartphone. The Tecno Pova 5 gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens along with an LED flash unit. For selfies, it sports an 8-megapixel front camera. On the other hand, Infinix Note 30 5G features a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an AI lens. It gets a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. 

For battery, the Infinix Note 30 5G packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 45W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 5 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Both smartphones support 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. 

 

Key Specs
Front Camera8-megapixel16-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI Lens
RAM8GB4GB, 8GB
Storage256GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity6000mAh5000mAh
OSAndroidAndroid 13
Display-6.78-inch
Resolution-1080x2460 pixels
See full Comparison »
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + AI Lens
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
