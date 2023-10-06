Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

The festive season is almost upon us, which means e-commerce websites have also entered the sale season. Flipkart is offering discounts on all range of products and devices during its upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2023. The big draw, of course, is smartphones. The sale, which begins October 7 for Flipkart Plus members, is offering deep discounts across different price ranges for smartphones from big brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Motorola and more.

The Big Billion Days sale concludes on October 15, and if you're looking to buy the smartphone off your wish list, this would be a good time to do so. The Flipkart sale also brings bank and exchange offers for additional discount on select products. Here, we take a look at some of the best smartphone deals in the price range of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Infinix Hot 30 5G

The Infinix Hot 30 5G launched in India early this year in July. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and is available in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage. The handset features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and sports a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The 4GB RAM variant of the phone launched at Rs. 12,499, but it will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 11,499 during the Big Billion Days Sale. Customers can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000 if they utilise the bank offers.

Buy now at Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 12,499)

Realme 11X 5G

Realme launched the Realme 11X 5G alongside the Realme 11 5G in India in August, starting at Rs. 14,999 or the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. During the upcoming Flipkart sale, the price is likely to drop to Rs. 12,999, a discount of Rs. 2,000. Customers could also avail additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000 using bank offers in the sale.

The Realme 11X 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and is available in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colour options.

Buy now at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Infinix Note 30 5G

The Infinix Note 30 5G launched in India in June, sporting a 108-megapixel primary camera and running on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. The phone features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and comes in Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold colour options.

During the sale, the phone will be available for Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, down from its retail price of Rs. 14,999. Customers can also avail 10 percent additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000 using bank offers.

Buy now at Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G launched in India early this year in January at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. During the Big Billion Days Sale, the phone will sell at a discounted price of Rs. 15,999, with additional bank offers of up to Rs. 1,000, effectively bringing the price of the handset under Rs. 15,000.

Redmi's Note 12 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. Its triple rear camera setup comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Buy now at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G debuted in India in August, sporting a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. The handset is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC and is available in Electric Black, Mystic Green, and Orchid Violet colour options.

It launched at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant. During the Flipkart sale, it will cost you Rs. 16,499. With an additional bank offer discount of Rs. 1,500, the effective price of the handset comes down to Rs. 14,999.

Buy now at Rs. 16,499 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Poco X5 5G

The Poco X5 5G made its debut in India in March. The phone launched at a price of Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 during the upcoming sale.

Poco X5 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Buy now at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Motorola G54 5G

The recently launched Motorola G54 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The phone sports a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

It launched last month at a price of Rs. 18,999 for top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone is set to go on sale on Flipkart at Rs. 15,999, with an additional Rs. 1,000 discount with bank offers.

Buy now at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

