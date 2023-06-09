Infinix Note 30 5G is set to launch in India on June 14. The smartphone was released in select global markets in May. The company previously confirmed that the Indian variant will sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. On Friday, Infinix announced that the phone will feature a bypass charging solution. The Infinix Note 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

The smartphone maker on Friday announced that the Infinix Note 30 5G price in India will start under Rs. 15,000. Details of the handset's storage configurations and their prices are yet to be revealed. The phone is offered in Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold colour options. The Sunset Gold variant has a lychee-like leather finish on the rear panel.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications, features (expected)

Sporting a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS LCD display, the Infinix Note 30 5G is equipped with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a peak brightness level of 580 nits. The dual (Nano) SIM-supported smartphone boots stock Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, the global variant of the Infinix Note 30 5G is offered in 4GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The onboard storage can be expanded (up to 2TB) via an external microSD card slot.

The triple rear camera system of the Infinix Note 30 5G comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and an unspecified "AI camera" sensor. The camera units and an LED flash are placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera module at the top left corner of the back panel. The 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, the Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a bypass fast charging solution, which allows the charging current to bypass the battery to go straight to the motherboard. According to the company, the handset can be charged from 1 percent to 75 percent battery in just 30 minutes.

The Infinix Note 30 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The phone also comes equipped with JBL stereo speakers, a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.55mm audio jack, and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset weighs 204.7 grams and the phone measures 168.51mm x 76.51mm x 8.45mm in size.

