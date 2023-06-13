Technology News

Infinix Note 30 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of June 14 Launch

The new leak suggests that the Infinix Note 30 5G will be priced at Rs. 15,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2023 18:40 IST
Infinix Note 30 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of June 14 Launch

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 30 5G is offered in Interstellar Blue, Magic Black and Sunset Gold colour options

Highlights
  • The Indian variant of Note 30 5G will likely sport a 6.78-inch LCD panel
  • The phone is set to come with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system
  • It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support

Infinix Note 30 5G is scheduled to launch in India on June 14. The phone was released globally earlier this year in May. It was launched alongside the Infinix Note 30 4G and Infinix Note 30 Pro. Earlier today, the company launched the Infinix Note 30 VIP model as the latest addition to the series. The Indian variant of Note 30 5G is confirmed to be unveiled in the country with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and JBL stereo speakers. Now, a new leak suggests some more key specifications of the upcoming handset.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) shared the specifications of the Infinix Note 30 5G India variant on Twitter. He also tipped the price of the smartphone. Last week, the company confirmed that the phone will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country. However, the tipster suggests that the 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone will be priced at Rs. 15,999.

The Infinix Note 30 5G India variant is likely to have similar specifications as the global variant. The phone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Out of the box, the phone could boot Android 13.

In the camera department, the Indian variant of the Infinix Note 30 5G is said to include a 2-megapixel sensor and a QVGA camera unit alongside the confirmed 108-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera is likely to use a 16-megapixel sensor.

Just like the global variant, the Infinix Note 30 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone is also said to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
