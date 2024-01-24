Infinix Note 40 Pro has been making appearances on multiple certification platforms. It was previously seen on Google Play Console, Bluetooth SIG, and Thailand's regulatory agency, and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), which leaked some of its specifications. Most recently, it was reportedly listed on the US communication regulatory agency, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which suggested that the handset could get a 12GB RAM, 256GB inbuilt storage variant.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the Infinix Note 40 Pro is listed as model X6850 on the FCC website. As per the rerport, the smartphone is likely to get a 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant, but there could be other variants as well. Apart from that, it is also said to get 70W wired fast charging support alongside 5W wireless charging. The listing also suggests that the phone could be available in a Vintage Green colourway.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro appears to support 4G connectivity, and it is unlikely to be 5G-enabled, as per the alleged FCC listing. An earlier report hinted that the handset could be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which does not support 5G connectivity.

As per the report, the dimensions of the Infinix Note 40 Pro are mentioned to be 165mm x 76mm x 8mm on the listing, very close to the Samsung Galaxy A23, which features a 6.6-inch display. Earlier leaks have suggested that the smartphone will get a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top for the front-facing camera. On the back, it is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup. On the connectivity front, the handset is said to offer WiFi 2.4/5.2/5.8GHz as well as Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. It could run on Android 14 out of the box.

The vanilla Infinix Note 40, on the other hand, could feature a display with 2436 x 1080 resolution and 480 PPI pixel density, as per leaks. Under the hood, it is said to be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The handset could get 45W wired charging support. As per the Google Play Console listing, both phones appear to carry the power button and the volume keys on the right side.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.