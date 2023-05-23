Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 5G, and Infinix Note 30 Pro were launched in select global markets with the company's latest all-round fast charge technology. The new Infinix Note 30 series phones come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and feature a triple rear camera setup. The Infinix Note 30 and Infinix Note 30 Pro run on MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the Infinix Note 30 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC. They offer Extended RAM features as well. All three models run on Android 13 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Infinix Note 30 5G will make its India debut on June 14.

Infinix Note 30 series price, availability

The company has not announced the detailed pricing of the Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 5G, and Infinix Note 30 Pro yet. All the smartphones are confirmed to be priced below $300 (roughly Rs. 25,000). The vanilla Infinix Note 30 will cost $230 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 30 5G is confirmed to launch in India on June 14.

Infinix Note 30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Note 30 runs on Android 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 580 nits of peak brightness. The new smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and Mali G57 MC2. The available memory can be virtually extended up to 16GB by utilising unused storage.

For pictures and videos, the Infinix Note 30 has a triple camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel OV64B40 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. The rear camera is accompanied by a quad flash module while the selfie sensor has a front flash.

The Infinix Note 30 packs up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion (up to 2TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G, GPS, NFC, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, OTG and Wi-Fi 802.11. It comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and it includes a Z-axis motor.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Note 30, which supports 45W fast charging. This in-house fast-charging technology is said to charge the battery from zero to 75 percent in just 30 minutes. A five-minute charge is said to deliver up to 5.48 hours of calling time. It carries dual speakers with JBL sound and Hi-Res audio certification. It measures around 168.62x76.6x8.60mm and weighs 219 grams.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications

The Infinix Note 30 5G features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Infinix Note 3. The 5G smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 8GB RAM options and Mali G57 MC2 GPU.

The 5G variant of the Infinix Note 30 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well.

There is up to 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Infinix Note 30 5G, which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. Except for the 5G feature, connectivity options are identical to the 4G variant, as are the sensors. Sensors on board include an e-compass, g-sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, fingerprint sensor and Z-axis motor.

Infinix has listed the same battery and charging specifications for Infinix Note 30 5G and Infinix Note 30. It too features dual speakers with JBL sound and Hi-Res audio certification. It weighs 168.51x76.51x8.45mm and weighs 204.7 grams.

Infinix Note 30 Pro specifications

The SIM, software and display specifications of Infinix Note 30 Pro are the same as those of Infinix Note 30 and Infinix Note 30 5G. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a vapour chamber for cooling with 10 layers of cooling material and a total area of 2,000mm square

The Infinix Note 30 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a rear quad flash. The camera unit comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor with dual flash.

Infinix offers the Infinix Note 30 Pro in 128GB and 256GB storage options with an option to expand the inbuilt storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. The connectivity options are similar to the Infinix 30 and Infinix 30 5G, as are the sensors.

Being the premium offering of the trio, the Infinix Note 30 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. The 68W All-Round FastCharging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 80 percent in as little as 30 minutes. It measures 168.51x76.51x8.45mm and weighs 204.7 grams.

