The crypto market continues to remain volatile in the backdrop of the SEC vs Binance, Coinbase situation, heating up by the day in the US. Bitcoin on Wednesday, June 14, opened with a loss of 0.34 percent. The most expensive cryptocurrency is currently trading at the price point of $25,670 (roughly Rs. 21.3 lakh) on national exchanges like CoinSwitch and WazirX, as well as on international exchanges like Coinbase and CoinMarketCap among others. Bitcoin price dropped by $95 (roughly Rs. 7,820) in the last 24 hours.

Ether's value also slipped by 0.28 percent on Wednesday. ETH, as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, is trading at the price point of $1,743 (roughly Rs. 1.43 lakh). As opposed to Bitcoin, which recorded a price dip in the last 24 hours, ETH saw a slight rise of $14 (roughly Rs. 1,152) in the last 24 hours.

“With concerns regarding SEC lawsuits involving Binance and Coinbase, Bitcoin remained stagnant below the $26,000 (roughly Rs. 21.5 lakh) mark for the past four days. Presently, BTC's support level is around $25,750 (roughly Rs. 21.1 lakh), with resistance at the $26,150 (roughly Rs. 21.6 lakh) level. The release of the US CPI report, revealing a decrease in inflation to four percent in May 2023 has provided support for BTC. Similarly, Ethereum has been influenced by Bitcoin's performance, initially rising before retracing some of its gains ahead of the FOMC meeting scheduled today,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex crypto investment firm told Gadgets 360.

Most cryptocurrencies reeled under losses on Wednesday tagging along with BTC and ETH.

These include Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Litecoin.

In addition, Wrapped Bitcoin, Cosmos, Monero, Uniswap, and Stellar also recorded losses.

Despite most cryptocurrencies having recorded small losses, the valuation of the crypto sector went up by 0.10 percent in the last 24 hours. The crypto market cap, at the time of writing, stood at $1.06 trillion (roughly Rs. 86,40,520 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

“Investors seem to have brushed off concerns over SEC lawsuits targeting Binance and Coinbase, awaiting inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Bitcoin embraced the notion of decreasing inflation, evident in Tuesday's May CPI release,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

Binance Coin, Tron, Polygon, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Shiba Inu meanwhile, emerged among profit-makers on the price chart among a few others.

“Market participants are anticipating a pause in the Fed rate hikes. All eyes are on the FOMC meeting today. If BTC keep trading above $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh) and global market capitalisation holds above a trillion dollar, we should soon be able to see a rally in crypto markets. Breaking those levels, however, can take the markets into deep red,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

The crypto fear and greed index has also gone up by a point since yesterday, but continues to be in the fear zone with a score of 46.

Last week witnessed a notable $88 million (roughly Rs. 724 crore) outflow from crypto investment products, contributing to a substantial eight-week outflow totalling $417 million (roughly Rs. 3,430 crore).

“Investment products offering exposure to Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP) attracted significant inflows. LTC received $700,000 (roughly Rs. 5.7 crore) in inflows over the past week, bringing the year-to-date inflows to $2 million (roughly Rs. 16 crore). Similarly, XRP experienced $500,000 (roughly Rs. 4 crore) in inflows, increasing the year-to-date flows to $4 million (roughly Rs. 32 crore),” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.