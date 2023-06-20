Technology News

Kraven the Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes on an Animalistic Rampage

The trailer also offers a brief glimpse at The Rhino, played by Alessandro Nivola, as he prepares for war against Kraven the Hunter.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 20 June 2023 12:00 IST
Kraven the Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes on an Animalistic Rampage

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in and as Kraven the Hunter

Highlights
  • Kraven the Hunter releases October 6 in theatres
  • It also stars Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott
  • It marks Sony Pictures’ first R-rated Marvel movie

Kraven the Hunter finally gets a trailer, ahead of its release on October 6. Sony Pictures has dropped the first footage for the latest spin-off in its expansive Spider-Man universe, teasing an origin story for the animalistic big-game hunter. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals) in the lead, this marks Sony/ Marvel's first R-rated movie, thanks to some bloody violence which involves him biting noses and chunks of flesh off his victims. Oh, and there's also a small tease for the formidable brute The Rhino at the end of the trailer. J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year) directs Kraven the Hunter.

The trailer for Kraven the Hunter opens with Sergei Kravinoff/ Kraven (Taylor-Johnson) in the US, using his heightened, animalistic senses to track down his prey's vehicle and chases it down. “My son, never show mercy,” his father (Russell Crowe) says in a thick accent, indicating a flashback or memory during Sergei's younger years in Russia. “They are prey, we are predators.” The unnamed father is portrayed as a cold-hearted mafia boss with a strong resolve — one that's willing to let go of anyone who's weak, including his own late wife, whom he gave up on. The same rules apply to his children as well, with the Kraven the Hunter trailer switching to a safari scene, where young Sergei is forced to fight a wild lion. Understandably, the beast mauls him as his father just stands there and watches, assessing his son's so-called ‘strength'. “He is weak, like his mother. Leave him,” the father says, leaving his son for dead.

During that brief tussle, however, Sergei managed to shoot the lion once, causing it to bleed out and have its blood mix with his wounds. The Kraven the Hunter trailer hints at some mutating effects, with a fully grown-up Sergei starting his personal hunt to bring down his father's evil empire. “I stared death in the face and for the first time, I saw my true self,” Sergei says, as we see him emerging out of the darkness with glowing eyes, akin to a cat. Not only are his senses and movements similar to those of animals, but he can form a connection with the other wild beasts to exact his tasks — such as ordering a pack of wolves to attack his enemies. We're also treated to some gory vehicular combat as Kraven the Hunter leaps onto a truck and stabs his foes with an animal's sharp tooth, before eventually biting off one's nose.

“Why do you hunt?”, voodoo priestess Calypso (Ariana DeBose) asks, as Kraven makes his way into the forests to hunt down all guards, before making his way to his father. However, he's not the only villain in Kraven's way, as The Foreigner (Christopher Abbott), a mercenary wants to hunt down the big game. “There is an animal in each one of us,” Aleksei Sytsevich (Alessandro Nivola), one of The Foreigner's closest henchmen says, as he injects a mysterious serum into himself, causing his skin to malform and turn grey — resembling The Rhino. The iconic villain was last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), starring Andrew Garfield.

Kraven the Hunter releases October 6 in theatres worldwide.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter

  • Release Date 6 October 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Levi Miller, Greg Kolpakchi, Murat Seven
  • Director
    J. C. Chandor
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: kraven, kraven the hunter, kraven the hunter trailer, kraven the hunter trailer breakdown, kraven the hunter movie, kraven the hunter release date, kraven the hunter 2023, kraven the hunter cast, aaron taylor johnson, russell crowe, christopher abbott, ariana debose, alessandro nivola, the rhino, spider man, marvel, sony pictures, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Sony’s Serious Script for India Is Now a Farce

Related Stories

Kraven the Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes on an Animalistic Rampage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  2. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  3. Here's What the Charging Cable for the Nothing Phone 2 Will Look Like
  4. Vivo X100 Pro+ Design Render, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  5. Why Hackers Are Threatening to Leak 80GB of Data Stolen From Reddit
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Price Tipped: Check Here
  7. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: Details Here
  9. Samsung's Next Foldables, Tablet and More Leak Ahead of Debut: Details Here
  10. Vivo X90s to Launch on This Date; RAM and Storage Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 30 Pro Limited-Edition Model Launched to Celebrate Collaboration With Tesla Science Centre
  2. Google Pixel 7a's Tensor G2 SoC Might Be Different From That of Pixel 7: All Details
  3. Kraven the Hunter Trailer: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Goes on an Animalistic Rampage
  4. Crypto Market Watch: Small Gains Elevate Bitcoin, Ether Prices; Tron, Leo, Other Altcoins Record Losses
  5. Reddit Hackers Threaten to Leak 80GB of Data Stolen in Ransomware Attack Over API Changes: Report
  6. Suzuki Partners with SkyDrive to Work on Electric ‘Flying' Cars; Production Likely to Start Next Year
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased; RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  8. Softbank CEO Says He is ‘Heavy User’ of ChatGPT, Speaks to OpenAI’s Sam Altman Often
  9. EU Lawmakers Approve Rules to Make Phone and Laptop Batteries Easier to Replace
  10. WhatsApp for Windows Beta Rolling Out In-App Chat Support Feature for Users: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.