Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Retail Package Surface Online, Hints at Charging Capacity

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is expected to support NFC connectivity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 March 2024 16:01 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 30 Pro (pictured) was launched in May 2023

  • Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is expected to launch later this year
  • The phone may support 100W wired fast charging
  • The Infinix Note 40 series is said to come with four models
Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is expected to launch later this year. The model may join three other models in the Infinix Note 40 lineup, which includes the base Infinix Note 40, Infinix Note 40 Pro 4G, and Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G. Previously, the 4G variant of the Infinix Note 40 Pro was spotted on a certification site. Now, a report shared a leaked image of the retail packaging of the Note 40 Pro+ 5G model. This suggests some charging details about the purported handset.

According to a Gizmochina report that shared a leaked image of the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G retail box, the phone will be equipped with All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology and support 100W wired fast charging. The image also suggests that the handset will support MagCharge wireless charging which uses a magnet and is said to be more efficient than standard wireless charging. The box also shows that the handset will support NFC connectivity.

Meanwhile, a MySmartPrice report noted that the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G was spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI site with the model number X6851B. It is said to feature a curved AMOLED display. The report adds that the base Note 40 and Note 40 Pro models were previously spotted on Google Play Console, which listed the phones with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The handsets are also tipped to sport a display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,436 pixels and a pixel density of 480 ppi.

The report also claims that the base Infinix Note 40 and Note 40 Pro models were spotted on the FCC website. These listings reportedly suggest that the vanilla model will come with support for 45W wired and 5W wireless charging, while the Pro model is said to support 70W wired charging.

Further, the base and Pro models have also reportedly been spotted on Bluetooth SIG listing that suggests Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They are also expected to carry a 5,000mAh battery each. Previously, the Infinix Note 40 Pro was also listed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Infinix Note 30 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Infinix Note 30 VIP launched with support for 50W wireless fast charging.

