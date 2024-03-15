Technology News
Infinix Note 40 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; to Feature AI-Backed Active Halo Lighting Effect

Infinix Note 40 5G series will launch globally on March 18.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 March 2024 19:42 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G is said to succeed the Infinix Note 30 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 series is said to include base, Pro and Pro+ models
  • The Infinix Note 40 Pro may get 4G and 5G variants
  • The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G may support 100W charging
Infinix Note 40 5G series is set to launch globally on March 18. The company has not yet confirmed the models that will be unveiled in the lineup. From previous leaks, we can expect there to be the base Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G, Note 40 Pro 5G and the top-of-the-line Note 40 Pro+ 5G models. Some of these handsets have previously been spotted on multiple certification sites which have also suggested some key specifications of the purported phones. Now, the company has also confirmed the India launch of the Infinix Note 40 series.

The company confirmed via a press note that the Infinix Note 40 5G series will launch in India soon. However, it is yet to announce a launch timeline or even the monikers of the models that will be introduced in the Indian market. An official teaser on YouTube shows a handset with what appears to be a glittering golden finish and a rectangular rear camera unit. Here, the company also teases the "AI Active Halo Lighting," claimed the series will be the first in India to offer the feature.

The company explains that the Active Halo is an AI-backed feature which will integrate voice commands and other functions with lighting effects. It can be used to match incoming calls, notifications, charging, gaming, music playback, and interact with the 'Hi Folax' voice assistant. With the 'Hi Folax' wake phrase, users can then use the 'Active Halo' command and customise its functionality.

The 'Active Halo' feature has three customisable light effects – Lively, Rhythmic, and AI. Users can use these to match their moods and preferences. It can be customised to a lively animation for certain notifications, into a rhythmic display for music playback, or varying patterns to indicate incoming calls.

Although nothing more is known about the Indian variants of the Infinix Note 40 series, the global models are teased to launch with 3D curved AMOLED displays. The company has also confirmed the "MagKit, the ultimate on-the-go magnetic solution" for all the upcoming global Note 40 handsets.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
