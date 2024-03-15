Infinix Note 40 5G series is set to launch globally on March 18. The company has not yet confirmed the models that will be unveiled in the lineup. From previous leaks, we can expect there to be the base Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G, Note 40 Pro 5G and the top-of-the-line Note 40 Pro+ 5G models. Some of these handsets have previously been spotted on multiple certification sites which have also suggested some key specifications of the purported phones. Now, the company has also confirmed the India launch of the Infinix Note 40 series.

The company confirmed via a press note that the Infinix Note 40 5G series will launch in India soon. However, it is yet to announce a launch timeline or even the monikers of the models that will be introduced in the Indian market. An official teaser on YouTube shows a handset with what appears to be a glittering golden finish and a rectangular rear camera unit. Here, the company also teases the "AI Active Halo Lighting," claimed the series will be the first in India to offer the feature.

The company explains that the Active Halo is an AI-backed feature which will integrate voice commands and other functions with lighting effects. It can be used to match incoming calls, notifications, charging, gaming, music playback, and interact with the 'Hi Folax' voice assistant. With the 'Hi Folax' wake phrase, users can then use the 'Active Halo' command and customise its functionality.

The 'Active Halo' feature has three customisable light effects – Lively, Rhythmic, and AI. Users can use these to match their moods and preferences. It can be customised to a lively animation for certain notifications, into a rhythmic display for music playback, or varying patterns to indicate incoming calls.

Although nothing more is known about the Indian variants of the Infinix Note 40 series, the global models are teased to launch with 3D curved AMOLED displays. The company has also confirmed the "MagKit, the ultimate on-the-go magnetic solution" for all the upcoming global Note 40 handsets.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.