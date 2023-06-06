Technology News

Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped to Launch With ChatGPT-Powered Folax Voice Assistant

A leaked video shows the Folax assistant on the upcoming Infinix Note 30 5G using ChatGPT to respond to a user query in a conversational manner.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2023 12:53 IST
Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped to Launch With ChatGPT-Powered Folax Voice Assistant

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 30 5G is confirmed to debut with a 108-megapixel rear camera

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 30 5G is scheduled to launch in India this month
  • The smartphone is equipped with a 108-megapixel rear camera
  • The Infinix Note 30 5G may offer AI-powered voice assistant responses

Infinix Note 30 5G is set to launch in India in June and the company's upcoming smartphone might arrive with an AI-powered voice assistant. According to details shared by a tipster, the Infinix Note 30 will feature support for an assistant that relies on ChatGPT to provide answers to queries. The generative AI chatbot from OpenAI has been integrated into several apps and services, and could soon be available on Infinix's next smartphone. The company has confirmed that the handset will be equipped with a 108-megapixel rear camera.

Tipster Ice Universe recently shared details of Infinix's purported AI-backed voice assistant via Twitter, claiming that it would debut on the upcoming Infinix Note 30 5G smartphone. The company has integrated ChatGPT with the device's Folax smart assistant, allowing it to respond to queries from users using OpenAI's technology, according to the tipster.

 

Ice Universe has also leaked a video of the voice assistant in action. Users can tap on colour coded technology, fashion, and food topics, and press and hold the green microphone button at the bottom to send a voice request to Folax. The video shows the assistant responding to a query asking for gift ideas for the user's daughter who is "a big Disney fan". The assistant suggests gifts such as a set of classic Disney movies, Disney-themed toys, or Disney theme park tickets.

In another post, the tipster claims that the voice assistant will offer a natural conversation flow, giving a user the impression that they are talking to a real person. The tipster says that Folax will offer a natural continuous conversation flow similar to ChatGPT, and support queries via the smartphone's keyboard.

The company is yet to officially announce plans to integrate ChatGPT with the Folax assistant on the Infinix Note 30 5G. Some of the handset's specifications, including a 108-megapixel primary camera and JBL stereo speakers, have been confirmed by the smartphone maker. The Infinix Note 30 5G is also expected to be powered by a Dimensity 6080 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 30, ChatGPT, Folax
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Price Falls to Lowest Point Since March, Values of Most Cryptocurrencies Drop: Details
Google Launches Passkey Support for Workspace and Google Cloud Accounts

Related Stories

Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped to Launch With ChatGPT-Powered Folax Voice Assistant
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Apple’s iOS 17 Will Only Work on These iPhone Models: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  6. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India: Report
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Series to Be Sold in India Through Amazon: Details
  8. Apple Vision Pro Launch Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G First Impressions: Big Numbers
  10. Apple WWDC '23 Recap: Apple Vision Pro, iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Framework for Crypto Regulation Could Leverage Learnings From India: WEF Report
  2. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered After MacBook Air M2 15-Inch Launch: Details
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Launch Tipped for July, Indian Variants May Pack Different Chipsets
  4. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to Gain Adaptive Audio Feature With iOS 17: How it Works
  5. Itel S23 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Page Live on Amazon
  6. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme to Operate as Separate Entities in India to De-Risk BBK's India Business: Report
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Series Set to Launch in India Soon, to Be Available on Amazon
  8. Apple Updates Safari With New Privacy Features, Adds Group Password and Passkey Sharing
  9. Diablo IV Already Has Two Expansions in Active Development, Blizzard Confirms
  10. Microsoft to Pay $20 Million to Settle US FTC Charges for Violating Children's Privacy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.