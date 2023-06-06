Infinix Note 30 5G is set to launch in India in June and the company's upcoming smartphone might arrive with an AI-powered voice assistant. According to details shared by a tipster, the Infinix Note 30 will feature support for an assistant that relies on ChatGPT to provide answers to queries. The generative AI chatbot from OpenAI has been integrated into several apps and services, and could soon be available on Infinix's next smartphone. The company has confirmed that the handset will be equipped with a 108-megapixel rear camera.

Tipster Ice Universe recently shared details of Infinix's purported AI-backed voice assistant via Twitter, claiming that it would debut on the upcoming Infinix Note 30 5G smartphone. The company has integrated ChatGPT with the device's Folax smart assistant, allowing it to respond to queries from users using OpenAI's technology, according to the tipster.

Infinix would be the first to integrate ChatGPT into their phones, the NOTE 30 series! While the OpenAI's ChatGPT app has launched, embedding ChatGPT into a phone is groundbreaking. They combined ChatGPT with the voice assistant Folax, giving Siri a run for its money. pic.twitter.com/xr0Juh5kgN — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 2, 2023

Ice Universe has also leaked a video of the voice assistant in action. Users can tap on colour coded technology, fashion, and food topics, and press and hold the green microphone button at the bottom to send a voice request to Folax. The video shows the assistant responding to a query asking for gift ideas for the user's daughter who is "a big Disney fan". The assistant suggests gifts such as a set of classic Disney movies, Disney-themed toys, or Disney theme park tickets.

In another post, the tipster claims that the voice assistant will offer a natural conversation flow, giving a user the impression that they are talking to a real person. The tipster says that Folax will offer a natural continuous conversation flow similar to ChatGPT, and support queries via the smartphone's keyboard.

The company is yet to officially announce plans to integrate ChatGPT with the Folax assistant on the Infinix Note 30 5G. Some of the handset's specifications, including a 108-megapixel primary camera and JBL stereo speakers, have been confirmed by the smartphone maker. The Infinix Note 30 5G is also expected to be powered by a Dimensity 6080 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

