Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Global Launch Confirmed, Design Renders Tipped: Details

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 September 2023 17:34 IST
Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Global Launch Confirmed, Design Renders Tipped: Details

Photo Credit: X/ Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings)

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition (right) seen in a black colour variant

  • Infinix Note 30 VIP launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC
  • The handset is offered in Glacier White and Magic Black colourways
  • Infinix Note 30 VIP offers 68W fast charging support

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is confirmed to launch soon globally. The company has teased the launch of the phone that is said to be a variant of the Infinix Note 30 VIP model released in global markets in June. A tipster has also shared design renders of the upcoming phone. The handset is expected to join the Infinix Note 30 series, which also includes the Infinix Note 30 5G and Infinix Note 30 Pro which were launched in May.

The company teased the handset in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. In another X post, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) showed the leaked design renders of the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition. The handset is seen in a black colour option, with a red border around the edges including the circular rear camera and flash units. The grain-like leather finish also has tri-colour LED strips with singular blue, red, and white strips on the bottom-right corner of the back panel.

Like the global Infinix Note 30 VIP model released earlier this year, the Racing Edition variant is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness level of 900 nits, and a PWM dimming of 1920Hz. It is likely to ship with Android 13-based XOS 13. It will likely be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Racing Edition of the Note 30 VIP is expected to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor placed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It is also likely to support 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Global Launch Confirmed, Design Renders Tipped: Details
