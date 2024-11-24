Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Review: Affordable and Reliable

Infinix has made steady efforts to make its presence felt in the laptop segment. The brand has consistently launched laptops that cater to different segments like gaming or thin and light categories. With the launch of its Inbook Air Pro+, the company plans to disrupt the market with some value-for-money proposition. Priced at Rs. 49,990, the latest laptop from the brand comes loaded with some interesting specifications, including a slim and lightweight design, a 13th Intel Core i5 processor, an OLED display, and more. So, does it make sense to go for this laptop? Let's find out in this in-depth review.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Laptop Design: Sleek and Lightweight

Dimension - 315.6 x 225.6 x 15.3mm

Weight - 1kg

Colours - Silver, Brown

Infinix has made sure you get some premium-looking laptops at this price segment with the latest machine. At a time when most of the affordable laptops come with not-so-great designs, the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ stands out with its sleek and light profile.

The laptop is available in two colour options: Silver and Brown.

The laptop weighs 1kg and offers 4.5mm thickness at the slimmest point, making it one lightest and thinnest laptops in this segment. I got the former for the review, and it sure gives a decent look, though you might find some similarities to the MacBook Air in terms of design.

The laptop shell is made using aluminium and magnesium alloy, which offers some durability. The built quality is decent enough. The lid provides a smooth texture with the brand's logo at the centre. However, the sturdiness of the lid is not so great. First of all, you will feel some tightness when opening the lid, and the hinge does not feel that strong as the wobble issue persists here. Opening the lid, you will find a backlit keyboard and a large touchpad.

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ comes wtih some good connectivity ports.

As for the ports, the laptop offers a decent amount of ports for everyday usage. You get two USB Type-C ports and a HDMI port on the left side. On the right side, there is a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. That said, the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ does offer a sleek design language, which is surely a plus point in this price segment.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Display: Smooth and Vibrant

Display - 14-inch OLED screen

Resolution - 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 120Hz

Coming to the display, the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ packs a decent display in a compact form factor. The device is packed with a 2.8K (1800x2880 pixel) resolution and offers a 14-inch OLED display. The colour reproduction of the device is really good, and you will enjoy watching movies on it. The saturation levels are good enough, all thanks to the OLED screen. The laptop also has a 120Hz screen refresh rate, making the animation much smoother than the standard 60Hz panels.

The laptop is one of the few in the segment that comes equipped with an OLED screen and 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The laptop comes loaded with up to 440 nits of peak brightness, which is good enough for the indoor work environment. However, it is not that great for outdoor conditions, primarily because of the reflective screen. So, if a light source is directly behind you, you might face some trouble using the laptop's screen.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam -Full HD+ IR camera

Speakers - Quad Speakers

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ offers a backlit chiclet-styled keyboard. The LEDs are decent enough to give a comfortable typing experience in low-light conditions and come with two levels of brightness.

The laptop comes with a backlit keyboard and a large touchpad.

Coming to the performance, there is a decent key travel with some little tactile feedback. That said, the typing experience was decent enough for a short-term basis, but during prolonged sessions, you will feel a bit tired. That said, you get a dedicated CoPilot key right next to

The laptop also comes with a large touchpad slab made of glass. The overall experience is pretty average, to be honest. However, the response is good, with no rattling sound when you click. However, the right and left click is placed at the very bottom, which makes it difficult to reach. So, pairing a Bluetooth mouse could be a better alternative.

In terms of security, you get an IR-based camera for Windows Hello support, which is a rare thing in this price segment. The IR-based Windows Hello feature works effortlessly, even when the lights are dim in the room. The FUll HD camera is also decent for video calls, and the dual microphone captures the sound nicely. The audio output is also good on this one. The four speakers are loud enough but lack some punch on higher volumes.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Software: Decent

Operating System - Windows 11 Pro

Other Features - Flashlink

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ runs the Windows 11 Pro operating system. The device also comes with a Copilot AI along with a dedicated Copilot button, which is now becoming a standard in the laptop segment. You can simply log in with your Microsoft account and ask multiple questions to the chatbot. The laptop also comes with a Flash LInk feature that helps with the effortless sharing of content between your mobile device and laptop.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Performance: Reliable for Daily Usage

Chipset - Intel Core i5-1334U SoC

RAM - 16GB LPDDR4X

ROM - 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD

GPU - Intel Iris Xe Graphics

The thin and light Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ is powered by the 13th Intel Core i5-1334U processor. It also packs 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Coming to the performance, the Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ is a reliable machine at this price segment. I have compiled some synthetic benchmarks to give you a glimpse of its performance.

Benchmark Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Cinebench R23 Single Core 5310 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 1264 Geekbench 6 Single Core 2277 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 8168 PC Mark 10 5219 3DMark Night Raid 12991 3DMark CPU Profile 2933 3DMark Steel Nomad Light 997 CrystalDiskMark 3459.20 MB/s (Read)/ 2541.40 MB/s (Write)

That said, the laptop glides effortlessly during day-to-day tasks. So, whether be it scrolling on the web, watching movies, editing documents or photos, the laptop performance is stable in most cases. Even with heavy multitasking, like opening multiple tabs, playing YouTube, and writing an article on Microsoft Word, the laptop is good enough. The thermal performance is also good throughout the day, which is good.

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ is powered by 13th Intel Core i5 processor that delivers stable day-to-day performance.

However, it is not suitable for running heavy tasks like video or photo editing but works great as an office device. You can also run casual arcade games on this machine, but not expect much with recent or graphics-heavy games.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Laptop Battery: Average

Battery Capacity - 57 Wh Lithium Polymer (Typical)

Fast Charging - 65W USB Type-C Adapter

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ comes loaded with an average battery life. The device comes with 57W power support, which might not seem extensive, but it can glide throughout the day with mild usage. However, if you are doing some heavy office work, then the laptop will deliver close to five hours of battery life. However, the fast-charging support comes in handy in this situation, and the laptop can be fully charged in under two hours.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Laptop Verdict

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ is an interesting offering at this price point. The laptop offers a sleek and lightweight design and offers a decent display. The laptop comes with a stable performance, which is enough to glide throughout the day without much hassle. However, it does come with some share of misses. The reflective screen makes it a bit tough to see the screen in outdoor conditions, while the touchpad needs to be more precise. That said, for Rs 49,990, it is still one of the slimmest and lightest laptops available in the market that can deliver stable performance.