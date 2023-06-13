Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Exynos 2200 SoC Launch Planned in Select Markets in Q3 2023: Report

Samsung was previously expected to launch the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in global markets in Q4 2023.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2023 16:08 IST
The last Fan Edition smartphone launched by Samsung was the Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be launched in some regions in Q3 2024
  • The phone could debut in other markets by Q1 2024
  • The Galaxy S23 FE is said to be powered by an Exynos 2200 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is reportedly coming to select markets later this year. The company is planning to introduce the next iteration of its Galaxy S-series Fan Edition smartphone in Q3 2023, according to a report. The handset is said to be equipped with the same chipset that powered some Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. The Galaxy S23 FE will also reportedly feature a new primary rear camera. It will be the first Fan Edition handset after the Galaxy S21 FE, which was launched in early 2022.

A previous report by SamMobile citing unnamed sources had claimed that the South Korean conglomerate was planning to launch the rumoured Galaxy S23 FE smartphone in some regions in Q4 2023. However, the report has now been updated to state that the handset is expected to arrive in some regions in the third quarter of this year, while it will arrive in other regions by Q1 2024. Samsung didn't launch a Fan Edition phone after the Galaxy S22 series was unveiled last year, and the smartphone maker is yet to reveal any plans for a cheaper version of its flagship handset.

Unlike its previous high-end smartphones, Samsung will reportedly equip the Galaxy S23 FE with an Exynos 2200 chipset, which is paired with an Xclipse 920 GPU from AMD along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This is the same chip that powered the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in many regions outside the US last year. However, the report states that all Galaxy S23 FE models — including those sold in the US — will feature the company's own chip.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is reportedly expected to receive another upgrade over the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE, with the arrival of a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor on the purported handset. It will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and could feature support for 25W wired charging, according to the report.

While the timeline for the launch of the purported Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may have changed, the claim that the company will equip the handset with its Exynos 2200 SoC was also made by a tipster last month. Earlier reports had tipped the smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under the hood. It is best to take these claims with a pinch of salt, as Samsung is yet to officially announce plans to launch a new Galaxy S-series Fan Edition smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
