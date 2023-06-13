Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 90 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 100 Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's France Site

Honor 90 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 100-Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's France Site

The Honor 90 Lite is available in a single 8GB + 256GB storage configuration.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2023 16:27 IST
Honor 90 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 100-Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's France Site

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 Lite is offered in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black and Titanium Silver colourways

Highlights
  • Honor 90 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPS LCD
  • The phone is equipped with a 100-megapixel rear primary sensor
  • The phone is new in the series alongside the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro

Honor 90 Lite was listed on the Honor France company website on Tuesday. The model is the latest in the Honor 90 series, which was released earlier this year in May. The lineup includes the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro models, powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively. The Lite model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The company has not revealed the price of the handset yet. Honor is also yet to confirm the sale date of the smartphone.

Honor 90 Lite specifications, features

According to the listing on the Honor France website, the Honor 90 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,388 x 1080 pixels) LTPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 19.9:9. The smartphone boots Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1 on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. 

For optics, the Honor 90 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera unit placed in a vertically placed elliptical pill-shaped module in the top left corner of the back panel. A smaller elliptical pill-shaped LED flash unit is placed beside it. The camera unit includes a 100-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The 16-megapixel front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The Honor 90 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast charging support. The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, the dual nano SIM-supported phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. The Honor 90 Lite weighs 179 grams and measures 162.9mm x 74.5mm x 7.48mm in size. It is offered in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colour options.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 90 Lite

Honor 90 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 100-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Honor 90

Honor 90

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Honor 90 Pro

Honor 90 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2664 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 90 Lite, Honor 90 Lite Price, Honor 90 Lite specifications, Honor 90 series, Honor, Honor 90, Honor 90 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Industry Frustrated With SEC’s Scrutiny, Indian Players Weigh In
Honor 90 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 100-Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's France Site
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  3. Infinix Note 30 VIP With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Debuts: Check Price
  4. Xiaomi Pad 6 With 144Hz Screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera May Have These Upgrades Over Galaxy S23 Ultra
  6. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  7. Toyota Will Bring Solid-State Batteries to Improve Range, Cut Cost of EVs
  8. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  9. Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS With Up to 30 Hours Battery Debut in India: See Price
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 90 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 100-Megapixel Camera Listed on Company's France Site
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With Exynos 2200 SoC Launch Planned in Select Markets in Q3 2023: Report
  3. Crypto Industry Frustrated With SEC’s Scrutiny, Indian Players Weigh In
  4. iPhone 14 Price in India Drops to Rs. 67,999 During Amazon Apple Sale Days: All Details
  5. Infinix Note 30 VIP With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display to Feature Support for Optimised Google Apps: Report
  7. UN Chief Backs Creation of International AI Watchdog Body Like Nuclear Agency
  8. Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Trailer Promises a Unique Open-World, Dogfights, and More
  9. Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS Earbuds With Google Fast Pair, IPX4 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Was Threatened With Shutdown in India; MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Denies Claim
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.