Honor 90 Lite was listed on the Honor France company website on Tuesday. The model is the latest in the Honor 90 series, which was released earlier this year in May. The lineup includes the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro models, powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively. The Lite model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The company has not revealed the price of the handset yet. Honor is also yet to confirm the sale date of the smartphone.

Honor 90 Lite specifications, features

According to the listing on the Honor France website, the Honor 90 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,388 x 1080 pixels) LTPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 19.9:9. The smartphone boots Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1 on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with Mali-G57 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor 90 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera unit placed in a vertically placed elliptical pill-shaped module in the top left corner of the back panel. A smaller elliptical pill-shaped LED flash unit is placed beside it. The camera unit includes a 100-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The 16-megapixel front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The Honor 90 Lite packs a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast charging support. The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, the dual nano SIM-supported phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. The Honor 90 Lite weighs 179 grams and measures 162.9mm x 74.5mm x 7.48mm in size. It is offered in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colour options.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.