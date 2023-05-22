Technology News
  iOS 16.5 Update Breaks iPhone and iPad Compatibility With Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, Users Say

iOS 16.5 Update Breaks iPhone and iPad Compatibility With Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, Users Say

Users claim that the Lightning to USB 3 adapter stops working on iPhone units after the iOS 16.5 update, an issue that doesn't affect older iOS versions.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2023
iOS 16.5 Update Breaks iPhone and iPad Compatibility With Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, Users Say

Photo Credit: Amazon

Apple's Lightning to USB 3 camera adapter

  • iOS 16.5 began rolling out to users last week
  • The issue with the adapter doesn't seem to affect out-of-date devices
  • Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17 next month at WWDC 2023

iOS 16.5 was rolled out to users last week, weeks before Apple is expected to announce iOS 17, the next version of its smartphone operating system. The new update brought minor changes to the Apple News app and a new Pride celebration wallpaper, as well as miscellaneous bug fixes for Apple's services. Shortly after the update was rolled out, users began complaining that the company's Lightning to USB 3 camera adapter was no longer working after installing the iPhone iOS 16.5 update.

Users recently took to Apple's Community forum, Reddit, and the MacRumors forums to complain that the company's Lightning to USB 3 camera adapter doesn't work (via MacRumors) after the iOS 16.5 update was installed on their iPhone. Apple's Lightning to USB 3 adapter (or dongle) allows users to connect a camera using a USB Type-A port as well as a Lightning charging cable to an iPhone or iPad in order to transfer images.

Reddit user u/FractalVision420 complained that the Lightning to USB 3 adapter, which they used to operate a DJ controller has stopped after the iOS 16.5 update and continues working on their partner's phone, which has not been updated.

Meanwhile, user u/Fifanatic in a comment responded that the Lightning to USB 3 adapter that they used to charge their iPhone 13 Pro Max and listen to lossless audio on Apple Music via a digital-to-analogue converter (DAC), but the device stopped working after the update. This user claims the iPhone shows a "draws too much power" error message, and that both data transfer and basic charging functionality have been dropped.

A submission on Apple's Community forum that appears to be posted by the same user also states that the Lightning to USB 3 adapter works as expected on an iPad running an older version of Apple's operating system. The user states that they have contacted Apple Support and submitted feedback to the company. So far, two users have responded corroborating these claims, while 41 users have selected the Me too button at the end of the post.

Meanwhile, user "devel0per" on the MacRumors forums who updated their iPhone XS to iOS 16.5 claims that they are shown a "cannot use accessory" alert as the device is drawing too much power. Using different accessories, adapters and power bricks or rebooting the handset does not resolve the issue, according to the user, who claims that the adapter works as expected on two other iPhone models that are running on iOS 16.4.1 (a).

While there's no word from Apple on the user's Community post explaining why the update breaks compatibility with the Lightning to USB 3 adapter, the company could release a software update — iOS 16.5.1, for example — to resolve the issue, which could be related to a software bug. The company rolled out iOS 16.5 last week, adding small changes like a new tab for sports in Apple TV+ and a Pride celebration wallpaper. The company is testing iOS 16.6 and is expected to unveil iOS 17 on June 5 at WWDC 2023.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iOS 16.5 Update Breaks iPhone and iPad Compatibility With Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, Users Say
