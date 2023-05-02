Technology News
  iOS 17 Tipped to Bring Design Changes for Wallet, Health Apps; New UI Visualised in Mock Up Images

iOS 17 Tipped to Bring Design Changes for Wallet, Health Apps; New UI Visualised in Mock-Up Images

Navigating and searching the Apple Wallet app may get a lot easier with the iOS 17 update.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2023 10:46 IST
iOS 17 Tipped to Bring Design Changes for Wallet, Health Apps; New UI Visualised in Mock-Up Images

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Analyst941

A mock-up of the Health app on iOS 17 created by the tipster

Highlights
  • iOS 17 is expected to be unveiled at Apple's WWDC 2023 event next month
  • The operating system update is expected to bring few visual changes
  • Apple's Health app could receive a visual overhaul with the iOS 17 update

iOS 17 is expected to be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) next month, and details of the company's upcoming iPhone operating system update have begun to leak. The Cupertino company is rumoured to bring a major change to the operating system by adding support for third-party stores and app sideloading in the European Union, according to earlier reports. Now, a tipster claims that Apple will also update the design of the Health and Wallet apps that are preinstalled on iOS.

Twitter user @Analyst941, a relatively new tipster who predicted the arrival of Apple's Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro lineup last year, has shared details of alleged design changes that will come to the Health and Wallet apps with the iOS 17 update. Apple typically brings major changes to the user interface of its preinstalled apps via operating system updates, and the next version of iOS could also bring some visual changes to the company's applications.

The Summary tab on the Health app on iOS could see a two-column new card-style layout under the Favourites section according to a mock-up image shared by @Analyst941. The cards will have "visual" data, with "coloured graphs and tables", the tipster claims.On iOS 16, the Health app on iOS currently has a single-column interface for the same tab, showing text values for a user's step count, time spent in bed, and medications.

Meanwhile the tipster's mock-up for the Wallet app shows fewer but subtle changes to Apple's payments app that is available in some countries — but not in India. According to the tipster, the iOS 17 update will add the ability to swipe down anywhere in the Wallet app to search for cards, passes, and other information.

The Wallet app is also shown to get a new tab layout at the bottom to improve navigation, while Apple Cash is expected to get its own tab. The company is also rumoured to get an All Transactions button, according to @Analyst941. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also responded to the tipster's tweet stating that the Wallet app is "indeed getting a revamp". We can expect to see Apple announce any expected changes to its apps as well as new features coming with iOS 17 when it is unveiled by the company at the WWDC event in June.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: iOS 17, Apple Health, Apple Wallet, Apple, iOS
David Delima
David Delima
iOS 17 Tipped to Bring Design Changes for Wallet, Health Apps; New UI Visualised in Mock-Up Images
