Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With New Pride Wallpaper, Sports Tab in Apple News, More: All New Features

Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With New Pride Wallpaper, Sports Tab in Apple News, More: All New Features

The iOS 16.5 update is available for all models starting from iPhone 8 and later.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2023 13:11 IST
Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With New Pride Wallpaper, Sports Tab in Apple News, More: All New Features

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series (pictured) in September 2022

Highlights
  • The iOS 16.5 includes bug fixes, security updates and other upgrades
  • It also fixes an issue related to Screen Time settings
  • Apple also introduced the iPadOS 16.5 update

iOS 16.5 alongside the iPadOS 16.5 was released by Apple on Thursday. The update consists of multiple bug fixes alongside a few new features. This new iOS update introduces a new Pride section in the inbuilt wallpaper editor. The iPadOS update does not get the Pride wallpapers, but comes with other significant visual changes. Earlier this week, the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled a fresh set of accessibility features including Assistive Access, Live Speech, and Personal Voice among others to assist disabled or impaired Apple product users. The features are expected to roll out later this year.

The iOS 16.5 update with the build number 20F66 introduces a new Pride Celebration selection of wallpapers claiming to honour the LGBTQ+ community and culture. These new wallpapers are offered in both light and dark mode variants and also include dynamic animations, making them more vibrant.

ios16 5 apple 16.5

iOS 16.5 update

This update also integrates the Following and Search tabs in the Apple News app on iPhone into one single tab. It also adds a new Sports tab in the News app and as the name suggests it enables iPhone users to access relevant sports news faster by navigating stories, scores, standings, and more, for teams and leagues that the users choose to follow. 

More additions in the Sports section in Apple News include My Sports score and schedule cards that gives users direct access to game pages, which hold additional information regarding specific games.

Spotlight and Podcasts in CarPlay issues have also been fixed in the iOS 16.5 update. It also offers a bug fix to Screen Time settings, that would previously reset or not sync the features across all Apple devices. The iOS 16.5 update is available for all models starting from iPhone 8 and later.

The iPadOS 16.5 update, on the other hand, does not come with the new Pride Wallpapers, but it gets the similar Sports section updates in the Apple News app. Similar fixes for Spotlight and Screen Time settings issues are also offered for iPad users. The update is available for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

Apple also released the macOS Ventura 13.4 update, which along with the Apple News features and Screen Time settings, also offers fixes for Auto Unlock with Apple Watch, Bluetooth keyboard connection, and VoiceOver issues.

In a minor update, the watchOS 9.5 release also includes bug fixes and adds the new Pride Celebration to the watch face on compatible Apple Watch models.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 16.5, iOS 16.5 features, iOS 16.5 update, iPhone, Apple, iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, watchOS 9.5
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite for a Murderous Western Epic
Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With New Pride Wallpaper, Sports Tab in Apple News, More: All New Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  3. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With These New Features: Check Here
  4. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC: Check Here
  9. Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked Video Suggests Design, New Feature: All Details
  10. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Users in Montana, US, File Lawsuit Seeking to Block State's Ban on App
  2. Apple Releases iOS 16.5 With New Pride Wallpaper, Sports Tab in Apple News, More: All New Features
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Record Losses Amid US’ Debt Ceiling Discussions; Most Altcoins Fall
  4. Byju's Alpha Accused of Hiding $500 Million From Lenders as Firm Battles US Lawsuit Over Control
  5. BGMI Returning to India ‘Soon’ After 10-Month Ban, Krafton Confirms
  6. Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite for a Murderous Western Epic
  7. Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked Promo Video Suggests Design, Tipped to Get Inbuilt Thermometer
  9. Netflix, Ola, Uber Not Integrated With PIPOnet Passenger Service App, Clarifies NuRe Bharat CEO
  10. Apple Restricts Use of ChatGPT, Other AI Tools for Employees Over Concerns of Data Leak: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.