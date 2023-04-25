Technology News

Refurbished iPhone Sales Saw 16 Percent Increase Globally in 2022: Counterpoint Research

China’s refurbished smartphone sales dropped by 17 percent in 2022

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2023 15:26 IST
Refurbished iPhone Sales Saw 16 Percent Increase Globally in 2022: Counterpoint Research

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple holds 49 percent share in the global refurbished smartphone market

Highlights
  • The global secondary smartphone market grew five percent YoY in 2022
  • Samsung gets 20 percent market share of the refurbished phones
  • India led the global refurbished smartphone market in 2022

Global refurbished smartphone sales have reported a five percent year-over-year (YoY) rise in 2022. The increasing demand for premium and flagship refurbished smartphones resulted in growth, according to a survey conducted by market research firm Counterpoint Research. Apple topped refurbished smartphone sales in 2022 with a 49 percent market share. Samsung grabbed the second spot with a 20 percent market share. Meanwhile, China saw a 17 percent YoY decline due to COVID-19 and the implementation of “COVID-Zero” policies, as per the report.

According to a report published by market research firm Counterpoint Research, global refurbished smartphone sales have seen a growth of five percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2022. While India led the market with 19 percent YoY growth in 2022, China saw a 17 percent YoY decline, as per the report. The research states that consumers prefer to buy a lower-cost smartphone even if they have to compromise slightly on the features.

The report also shared growth in the global smartphone manufacturing ecosystem. It says that 49 percent of the refurbished smartphone market was captured by Apple, followed by Samsung with a 20 percent share. Apple has seen an increase in demand for refurbished phones. The Cupertino giant managed a 16 percent YoY growth in 2022. While this suggests that the demand for refurbished iPhones has increased, it affects the new iPhone sales and service revenues in many markets, the report suggests.

On the other hand, Samsung saw a decline in refurbished smartphone sales. The South Korean manufacturer had a 26 percent market share in 2022, down from a 28 percent share in 2021. The shift of Android users to iOS in 2022, is said to be the main reason for the decline, as per the report.

Finally, the report forecasts the expected changes in the refurbished smartphone market in 2023. It states that the demand for 5G smartphones will increase substantially and 4G smartphones may lose their demand owing to the availability of faster networks. Increased trade-ins and consumers' shift towards premium smartphones could also increase the inventory of low-grade used smartphones, suggests the report.

 

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartphones, Refurbished smartphones, Apple, Samsung
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Coinbase Sues SEC for Response on Months-Old Petition Seeking Clarity on Regulation of Crypto Sector
Centre's Online Gaming Rules Very Clear, Real Money Games Declaring Winners Based on Prediction Barred: ASG

Related Stories

Refurbished iPhone Sales Saw 16 Percent Increase Globally in 2022: Counterpoint Research
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Variants Leaked: Check Here
  3. Moto Razr 2023 Design Teased, Tipped to Get This Feature: See Here
  4. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  7. Lava Agni 2 5G Teased by Senior Executive, May Be Launched in India
  8. Refurbished iPhone Sales Grew 16 Percent Globally in 2022: Report
  9. Vivo Y78+ With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  10. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
  2. Vivo Y36 4G With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  3. Mobile 3D Printer to Produce Thumbnail-Sized mRNA Covid Vaccine Patches Developed by Scientists: Details
  4. Centre's Online Gaming Rules Very Clear, Real Money Games Declaring Winners Based on Prediction Barred: ASG
  5. Refurbished iPhone Sales Saw 16 Percent Increase Globally in 2022: Counterpoint Research
  6. Coinbase Sues SEC for Response on Months-Old Petition Seeking Clarity on Regulation of Crypto Sector
  7. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Will Reportedly Launch on August 25
  9. Zomato, Zypp Electric Partner to Deploy 1 Lakh Electric Scooters for Last-Mile Deliveries by 2024
  10. Vivo Y78+ With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.