Technology News

Deutsche Telekom Showcases App-Less AI Smartphone Concept at MWC 2024

The phone will have an app-free user interface developed in collaboration with partners Qualcomm and Brain.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 February 2024 15:49 IST
Deutsche Telekom Showcases App-Less AI Smartphone Concept at MWC 2024

Photo Credit: Reuters

The concept was showcased on the company's "T-phone" device

Highlights
  • The AI phone can respond to prompts and generate recommendations
  • MWC 2024 is currently underway in Barcelona
  • Smartphones today typically use apps for all services
Advertisement

Deutsche Telekom on Monday showcased a futuristic smartphone concept that relies on artificial intelligence rather than applications (apps) to handle users' specific needs.

Smartphones today typically use apps for everything from messaging and social media to video games and banking.

The German company said the concept, which it is showcasing on its "T-phone" device, will have an app-free user interface developed in collaboration with partners Qualcomm and Brain.

"I can tell you that in 5-10 years from now, nobody from us will use apps anymore," said CEO Tim Hoettges in a keynote presentation at the MWC tech conference in Barcelona.

Examples of what the phone could do include responding to prompts and generating tailored recommendations for travel destinations, buying a product for its owner, or sending pictures and videos to contacts, the company said in a presentation.

"The showcased product reflects Deutsche Telekom's belief that multi- and crossmodal Large Language Models (LLMs) will soon become integral to devices, enhancing and simplifying the lives of its customers," Deutsche Telekom added.

Technology and telecom companies are launching new products and concepts at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, hoping the buzz around AI will boost business prospects. Many experts say the technology can raise legal and ethical concerns.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Deutsche Telekom, AI, AI Smartphone, App, MWC 2024, MWC24
Microsoft Copilot Can Be Set As Default Assistant App on Android, Suggests Leak

Related Stories

Deutsche Telekom Showcases App-Less AI Smartphone Concept at MWC 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Update Fastag KYC before February 29 Deadline
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Redesigned UI Along With New AI Features
  4. Truecaller Brings Call Recording, AI Transcription Features to India
  5. Apple Mulls AirPods With Camera, Smart Glasses to Compete With Meta: Report
  6. Infinix GT Ultra Teased, New Technology Unveiled at MWC 2024
  7. Deutsche Telekom's Futuristic AI Smartphone Concept Has No Apps
  8. Samsung Could Launch Galaxy Ring Alongside Galaxy Z Foldables in July
  9. Lenovo Showcases Laptop With Transparent Display at MWC 2024
  10. Nubia Flip 5G Foldable With Budget-Friendly Price Unveiled at MWC 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT App for Android Will Reportedly Get a New Home-Screen Widget Soon
  2. Tecno Spark 20C With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Dynamic Port Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Deutsche Telekom Showcases App-Less AI Smartphone Concept at MWC 2024
  4. Microsoft Copilot Can Be Set As Default Assistant App on Android, Suggests Leak
  5. Satoshi Nakamoto Climbing Up ‘World’s Richest’ Ladder as Bitcoin Explodes in Value
  6. Microsoft Partners With OpenAI's French Rival Mistral to Make Its AI Models Available on Azure
  7. Infinix Smart 8 Plus India Launch Date Set for March 1, Specifications, Pricing Teased
  8. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Launch Set for March 5; Design Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Nubia Pad 3D II With 12.1-Inch LCD Display, Dual Front and Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2024
  10. Oppo Air Glass 3 XR Eyewear Prototype Powered by its ‘AndesGPT’ AI Model Showcased at MWC 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »